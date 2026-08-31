Israel and Greece sign giant 'Achilles Shield' defence deal to tackle 'common regional challenges'

Tel Aviv, Aug 31 (IANS) In a major defence export deal, one of the largest-ever in Israel's history, Israel and Greece on Monday signed the giant 'Achilles Shield' deal, under which Israel will establish a multi-layered defence system in Greece, which includes Israeli systems architecture, including the 'David's Sling' and 'Spider' systems manufactured by Rafael and the 'Barak MX' system manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Israel's Director General of the Ministry of Defence, Major General Amir Baram, and the head of the Greek Procurement Directorate, Yannis Boras, signed the huge defence deal worth approximately three billion Euros (over 10 billion NIS), within the framework of which the State of Israel will establish a comprehensive multi-layered air defence system for Greece, based entirely on Israeli-made architecture and systems and on the extensive operational experience gained by the defence establishment in the war.

According to the Israeli Defence Ministry, the signing ceremony took place in Tel Aviv with the participation of the head of SIVAT, Brigadier General Yair Koles, the head of the Defence Intelligence Agency, Brigadier General Danny Gold, the CEO of Rafael, Yoav Turgeman, the CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, Guy Bar Lev, the head of the Defence Intelligence Agency's Wall Directorate, Moshe Fattal, and other senior officials.

The programme, it said, known in Greece as the 'Achilles Shield', is one of the largest defence deals in the country's history. It is the first time the Israeli Defence Ministry will provide a complete defence system against a wide range of threats - from ballistic missiles and air strikes to hostile unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Israeli Defence Ministry stated that 'Achilles Shield' deal includes the 'David's Sling' system, whose development is led by the "Homa" Directorate at the Ministry of Defence's MAPAT, together with Rafael as the main developer

BARAK MX system manufactured by IAI Aerospace Industries; 'Spider' system manufactured by Rafael; MMR multi-mission radars for air control manufactured by the Elta division of IAI Aerospace Industries; and, a new national command and control system, which will centralise all air defence capabilities and will be developed under the leadership of Rafael.

In addition, as part of the meeting, an additional complementary deal was signed in the amount of 26 million Euros (approximately 92 million NIS) for the sale of Rafael's Drone Dome systems for protection against drones and drones at strategic sites and to strengthen existing defence.

Israel will also increase industrial-security cooperation, including the transfer of knowledge and technology to local Greek industry.

The Israeli government mentioned that the project marks another milestone in the security cooperation between Israel and Greece, a key strategic partner of Israel in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece’s choice of Israeli technology, it said, as the backbone of its most ambitious air defence programme in the past decade reflects the depth of trust built between the countries.

"My visit to Greece several months ago as a guest of Greek Defence Minister Dendias was another expression of the depth of the strategic relationship between Israel and Greece and our shared determination to continue to strengthen it. At the meeting, we agreed to strengthen security cooperation between the countries. Israel and Greece share common strategic interests and face common regional challenges. Precisely at a time when elements with hegemonic ambitions seek to expand their influence and destabilise the region, Israel and Greece will continue to deepen their security and strategic cooperation, and will act resolutely to preserve stability and strengthen their security and common interests," said Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz.

--IANS

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