ISMA urges fact-based debate on E20 petrol, rejects misleading claims

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Amid growing misinformation about ethanol-blended petrol, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) -- the apex industry body representing sugar and bio-energy producers -- on Wednesday urged that public discussions on E20 fuel be guided by scientific evidence, verified data and official clarifications rather than unverified claims circulating on social media.

The industry body said recent claims suggesting that E20 petrol causes vehicle damage, attracts insects, invalidates insurance policies or involves the direct mixing of sugarcane juice with petrol are misleading and factually incorrect.

Citing clarifications issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, ISMA said India's Ethanol Blending Programme has been scientifically validated, rigorously tested and continuously monitored in consultation with oil marketing companies, automobile manufacturers, fuel-testing agencies and other stakeholders.

According to the association, the government has stated that no incidents of engine failure or vehicle breakdown linked to E20 petrol have been reported since the fuel was introduced.

In addition, ISMA noted that fuel-grade ethanol is produced through industrial processes such as fermentation and distillation from feedstocks including sugarcane juice, molasses, broken rice and maize, and complies with stringent fuel-quality standards before being blended with petrol.

Addressing concerns over vehicle performance, the industry said automobile manufacturers, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), oil marketing companies and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have maintained that apprehensions regarding E20 are based on misinformation and misunderstanding.

"India's ethanol programme is one of the country's most successful examples of aligning energy security, farmer welfare and cleaner mobility. It is therefore important that public debate is anchored in facts and not fear," said ISMA Director General Deepak Ballani.

The association highlighted that the ethanol blending programme has helped reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil, improve energy security and create additional income opportunities for farmers. It added that, according to official estimates, ethanol blending has enabled the country to save more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports.

ISMA also pointed out that ethanol-blended fuel is widely used globally, including in countries such as the United States, Brazil and Japan, with Brazil adopting E27 as its standard petrol blend.

--IANS

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