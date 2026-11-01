ISL 2026/27: Franchu, Chiki strike as FC Goa beat Inter Kashi to secure first win of campaign

Pune, Nov 1 (IANS) FC Goa registered their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 season with a 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi FC, producing a strong second-half performance to secure all three points at the football stadium at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

Goals from Francisco Feuillassier (35’) and Christian Borrego (66’) on either side of a Sumeet Passi strike (51’) helped the Gaurs turn the contest in their favour, handing Inter Kashi FC their third defeat of the campaign.

Inter Kashi looked to create opportunities early in the game, with Jeetu attempting to connect with a delivery into the box, but his header went wide. Ayush Chikkara also tried his luck from distance, unleashing an effort from nearly 25 yards, but failed to make the required connection as the ball sailed over the crossbar.

FC Goa gradually grew into the contest and took the lead in the 32nd minute through Franchu, with Isak Ralte playing a key role in the move. Driving forward, the Goa winger turned away from his marker before setting up Franchu, who calmly side-footed the ball into the bottom corner.

Isak came close to doubling the Gaurs' advantage only five minutes later, but his floated effort towards the far corner narrowly missed the target.

Inter Kashi found their way into the game in the second period, scoring the equaliser only five minutes after the restart when Rosenberg Gabriel produced an excellent cross from the right to find Sumeet Passi, who slotted past a rooted Bob Jackson between the Goa sticks. Gouramangi Singh’s side looked to respond soon after when Sandesh Jhingan got on the end of a set-piece, but his header went wide of the mark.

Moments later, Feuillassier broke the Inter Kashi lines to needle a pass for substitute Muhammed Nemil, who squared the ball away from an onrushing Albino Gomes and towards Chiki. The Spaniard made no mistake, scoring past Pratik Chaudhary’s attempted block to score his second goal of the season and put the Gaurs back in the lead.

Inter Kashi attempted to fight their way back into the contest, but FC Goa maintained their advantage as the match approached its closing stages. Goa boss Gouramangi was sent off in the closing stages after kicking the ball away in an attempt to delay the restart.

Despite their efforts, Inter Kashi could not find a way back into the game, as FC Goa held on to register their first win of the season.

--IANS

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