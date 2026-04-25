ISL 2026: Prakadeswaran stunner not enough as Chennaiyin FC fall short against Jamshedpur

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC academy graduate S Prakadeswaran’s first senior goal provided a silver lining in what was an otherwise difficult outing, with the Marina Machans going down against Jamshedpur FC in their Saturday evening Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Complex.

The 19-year-old, who has gradually climbed CFC academy ranks since 2022, showed remarkable composure in the 70th minute, cushioning the ball with a deft touch before shifting it smartly to evade a charging defender, using the momentum to his advantage. With space opening up, he curled a fine effort into the top corner.

Earlier, head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda had recalled Pritam Kotal, Mandar Rao Dessai, and Mohammed Ali Bemammer to the starting eleven, the latter slotting into midfield alongside Lalrinliana Hnamte and skipper Alberto Niguera. Irfan Yadwad and Imran Khan hugged the touchline on either side of striker Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Chennaiyin made a lively start, immediately pushing forward with intent as Imran Khan’s dangerous early cross forced a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Irfan found space in the box but saw his close-range header parried away by the goalkeeper. Despite the bright opening, the hosts struck first, with Mohammed Sanan finishing from close range to give Jamshedpur the lead. Irfan looked to respond almost immediately, racing through on goal, but his effort from a tight angle cannoned off the far post.

Jamshedpur began to assert control and doubled their advantage midway through the half, as Messi Bouli rose to head home. Chennaiyin continued to search for a way back, winning a corner soon after, but Chima’s header drifted just over the bar. Noguera also tested the goalkeeper from a free-kick, which was punched clear, as the Marina Machans looked to regain a foothold in the contest.

Chennaiyin continued to push after the restart, with Chima testing the goalkeeper from close range before Irfan carved out space for himself, only to see his effort fly off target. Jamshedpur, however, proved clinical, adding a third through Sanan shortly after and keeping the pressure on. Irfan continued to probe, narrowly missing from distance, before S Prakadeswaran’s moment of quality arrived.

The hosts would have the final say, adding a fourth late on to round off a difficult evening for the Marina Machans, who will now look to respond when they take on Punjab FC on May 6.

--IANS

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