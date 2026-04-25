ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC’s final home game ends in a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) Pep Muñoz made one change to the starting XI from the game against East Bengal, with Fanai replacing Suresh in midfield.

The opening 20 minutes of the first half were intense, with Mumbai City FC coming closest to breaking the deadlock. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu produced a crucial save after a cross from the left flank found Valpuia at the far post.

In the 38th minute, Bengaluru FC came close through Ryan Williams, who guided a deep cross from Ashique just wide of the target. With both teams locked in a tense battle, the game headed into the break level at 0-0.

At the start of the second half, Lallinzuala Chhangte missed a golden opportunity for Mumbai City FC. Finding himself one-on-one with Gurpreet, he did well to round him but fired into the side netting, sparing the Blues’ blushes.

In the 52nd minute, Bengaluru FC were forced into a change as Nikhil Poojary limped off after a heavy landing and was replaced by the returning Namgyal Bhutia. It proved to be a difficult day for the Blues on the right flank, as Ryan Williams also had to walk off with a knock, with Soham Varshneya coming on in his place in the 60th minute.

Between the 60th and 70th minutes, Bengaluru FC created a flurry of chances, with Soham and Braian combining well in midfield. First, Rahul Bheke played a precise diagonal ball to Ashique on the left flank, who cut inside and made a driving run, but fired wide of the far post with his left foot. Moments later, Soham found Braian in space with a clever backheel. The Blues’ No. 10 made a dazzling run into the box but saw his low effort hit the side netting. Soon after, Braian turned provider for Soham, but a timely block from a Mumbai City FC defender kept the scores level.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but neither could find the breakthrough as the match ended in a goalless draw.

--IANS

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