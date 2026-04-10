ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC begin new era under Pep Munoz with a high-stakes encounter against Kerala Blasters FC

Bengaluru, April 10 (IANS) The floodlights of the Kanteerava Stadium are set to illuminate a narrative of deep-rooted legacy and redemption as Bengaluru FC prepare for a high-stakes showdown against Kerala Blasters in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025-26 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

This edition of the ISL’s most heated rivalry carries a unique weight; in a truncated season where the teams meet only once, there is no second chance for atonement. The atmosphere is further electrified by the homecoming of Ashley Westwood, the architect of Bengaluru’s early glory and two I-League titles.

However, Westwood returns not as a hero, but as the archrival’s commander-in-chief, fresh from international stints with Hong Kong and Afghanistan, tasked with taking charge of the 13th-placed Kerala side.

Coming off a clinical 2-0 away win against Goa, Munoz aims to maintain Bengaluru’s historical dominance at the Fortress, where they have secured seven wins in nine ISL meetings against the Blasters.

Despite the gulf in the standings, the Blues remain wary of the wounded animal.

Head Coach Pep Munoz emphasised the tactical discipline required for such an occasion, stating, "This is a massive derby, but our focus remains on taking it game by game and securing the three points. While the home crowd gives us a significant advantage, once the whistle blows at 7:30, it comes down to 11v11 and executing our potential on the pitch. We’ve worked hard in this short period to be ready to be ourselves and compete in what is ultimately a vital football match."

Club legend Sunil Chhetri echoed this sentiment, dismissing the notion that form dictates a derby's outcome. “The points table is irrelevant in a derby; we know Kerala will come here looking to fight regardless of recent results," Chhetri warned. "Pep has identified their patterns, but our success depends entirely on starting strong and applying ourselves from the first whistle to make the home advantage count. We can’t let history distract us; if we don’t stay focused and disciplined, the opponent will take advantage of it. It’s a simple message: start well, stay sharp, and focus only on the 90 minutes ahead."

As the whistle nears, the Kanteerava stands ready for a battle where history and hope collide.

--IANS

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