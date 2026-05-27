Gurmeet Choudhary calls wife Debinna Bonnerjee his 'A1 since Day 1'

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has shared an adorable tribute for wife Debinna Bonnerjee, whom he credits for all the success he has today.

Gurmeet shared a video of himself alongside Debinna. In the clip, the two are seen holding hands and walking along with a text overlay, which read: “A1 since day 1… She completes me.”

For the caption, he wrote: “ Debina The reason behind all what I am today! #Gurbina.”

Talking about Gurmeet and Debinna, they were recently seen in Laughter Chefs 3 and “Pati Patni Aur Panga”.

Gurmeet and Debinna rose to prominence after portraying Rama and Sita in the 2009 television epic 'Ramayana'. They first got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, in April 2022 and their second daughter in November 2022.

After gaining prominence through his portrayal of Rama in the 2009 television series Ramayan, he and his wife joined the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh. After this show, he played the role of a business magnate, Maan Singh Khurana, in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi alongside Drashti Dhami.

Gurmeet had also essayed the titular role in the show Punar Vivah. The actor participated in and won the fifth season of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia.

He was then seen on the dance competition Nach Baliye 6 alongside his wife, Debinna, where he finished as the first runner-up.

Gurmeet had participated in an action reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5), where he was named the first runner-up.

Gurmeet's first foray into Bollywood was in 2015, when he was cast as Jaidev in the psychological thriller Khamoshiyan.

In fiction, he was seen in the Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2.

--IANS

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