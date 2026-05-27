Rasika Dugal realises she’s a ‘mono-tasker’ after sharing short story on multitasking

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal tried her hand at multitasking, only to realise she is, at best, a “mono-tasker” after failing miserably.

Rasika shared a hilarious “short story” of herself and multitasking on Instagram. She first shared a picture of herself sipping coffee and having breakfast while getting her hair done.

The image had a text overlay that read: “Trying to be a multitasker.”

She then shared a photograph with the text “tasks multiplying on their own” as it featured the actress ironing her clothes while talking on the phone.

In the last image, a “tired” Rasika seemed to have given up on multitasking as she kept her head down on the table to take some rest.

“Some people are made to be mono-taskers,” Rasika wrote on the text overlay.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “A short story about me trying to be a multitasker.”

Rasika was recently seen in Pulkit’s film “Kartavya” starring Saif Ali Khan. It traces the story of a police officer who faces a moral dilemma when threats endanger his family, forcing him to choose between protecting his loved ones and honoring his oath to serve justice.

Rasika will next be seen in ‘Mirzapur-The Movie’, which is locked for a September 4 release. “Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

On the film front, Rasika was last seen in the black comedy Lord Curzon Ki Haveli by Anshuman Jha. The film stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal and Zoha Rahman. It had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

--IANS

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