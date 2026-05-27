FIFA WC: Pulisic, McKennie spearhead USA squad

Washington, May 27 (IANS) U.S head coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected the 26 players that will represent the United States at the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will take place from June 11-July 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Leading the way is AC Milan attacking star Christian Pulisic, who scored a goal and had two assists in his maiden finals. Another headliner is Weston McKennie, the do-it-all Juventus man who will patrol the centre of the park for the Stars and Stripes.

Among the notable inclusions are Gio Reyna, the immensely talented attacking midfielder who suffered from a lack of minutes at club level with Borussia Monchengladbach, but has the playmaking ability that Pochettino seeks.

Thirteen players – half the roster – were part of the U.S. squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, tying the U.S. mark for the highest number of returnees between consecutive World Cups, first set between the 1994 and 1998 editions. The veterans of the Qatar tournament include all three goalscorers: Pulisic, Tim Weah and Haji Wright.

With 84 caps, Pulisic is the most experienced player on the roster, followed by fellow 2022 World Cup veterans Tim Ream (80), Weston McKennie (64), Brenden Aaronson (57), Matt Turner (53), Tyler Adams (52), Antonee Robinson (52) and Tim Weah (49).

Moreover, thirteen players will go to their first FIFA World Cup: Max Arfsten, Folarin Balogun, Sebastian Berhalter, Chris Brady, Alex Freeman, Matt Freese, Mark McKenzie, Ricardo Pepi, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Malik Tillman, Auston Trusty and Alex Zendejas.

In goal, Matt Freese and Matt Turner will each aim to be the No1 come tournament time, with Freese's 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign making him the favourite.

With the eyes of the world set to focus on North America for the biggest sporting event in history, the USA will kick off its World Cup campaign in Group D against Paraguay on June 12, in Los Angeles.

The team is now headed to Atlanta to begin final preparations ahead of its two final matches before the World Cup begins.

They will host the Allstate Continental Clasico against African powerhouse Senegal on May 31, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. and will then host Germany in front of a sold-out crowd on June 6, in Chicago, Ill. in the send-off match.

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Matt Freese, Matt Turner

Defenders: Max Arfsten, Sergino Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan, Malik Tillman

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Haji Wright, Alejandro Zendejas

--IANS

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