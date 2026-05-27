India says 'entrenched interests' blocking UN Security Council reforms amid credibility crisis

United Nations, May 27 (IANS) Even as the Security Council, frozen in the world of 1945, faces a crisis of credibility, India has said that “entrenched interests” are blocking reforms needed to make it capable of meeting contemporary challenges.

“Lack of progress in the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) on Council reforms is indicative of entrenched interests of several member states to maintain the status quo and retain the eight-decade-old UNSC architecture”, India’s Permanent Representative P Harish said on Tuesday.

Reforms are blocked primarily by a small group of UN members who call themselves Uniting for Consensus (UfC), headed by Italy and including Pakistan. It uses procedural manoeuvres to stop the negotiations from making headway.

Harish was speaking at a debate in the Council on “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centred International System”.

Central to India’s reform proposals is expanding the Council's permanent membership.

“We must address and expand the permanent category of membership, which alone will change the decision-making process of this Council”, Harish said.

“Not adapting to changed circumstances would further diminish the authority, credibility, legitimacy and effectiveness of the UN Security Council”, he added.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also drew attention to the Council’s credibility crisis.

“A Security Council that does not reflect the geopolitical realities of today’s world cannot fully deliver on its responsibilities”, he said.

“Global institutions must reflect today’s realities – not those of 1945”, he said. “Nowhere is this more urgent than in this Council”.

Mentioning in particular the injustice to Africa, the continent excluded from permanent membership, Guterres said, “Reform is about restoring credibility and better ensuring that this Council can act – decisively and inclusively – to uphold the Charter”.

Harish said, “The central to the UN’s challenges today is an architecture that is frozen in the 1940’s. It is akin to running advanced AI technologies on the 1945 version of the computer called the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer (ENIAC)”.

Citing the evolutionary principles that made humanity survive and thrive through its adaptability, he said, “The UN cannot be indifferent to this fundamental evolutionary principle. It must be flexible and adaptable to deliver meaningfully on the principles and purposes of the UN Charter”.

Making India's case for permanent membership on a reformed Council, Harish pointed to India's contributions to global peace, starting with the lead-up to the UN’s founding.

The five permanent members of the Council are the victors in World War II, and their claims are based on their roles in the war, and Harish recalled the similar sacrifices made by Indians, giving India a similar claim.

He pointed out that over 2.5 million Indian soldiers fought alongside the Allied Powers and over 87,000 made the supreme sacrifice during World War II, which led to the formation of the UN.

“This was not our war, but we paid dearly for it. Therefore, it was natural for us to become a founding member of the UN”, he said.

“It was reflective of our yearning for peace”, he added.

India continued its commitment to the UN through its “tremendous foundational contributions towards establishing UN peacekeeping and in the maintenance of international peace and security, including in Korea, Indochina, Congo and Gaza”, he said.

"We have a divided Council at the level of permanent veto-wielding members. The calls for enhancing efficiencies and productivity at the UN are more pronounced than ever”, he said.

Guterres also highlighted the disunity in the Council where permanent members act at cross purposes, paralysing it.

“Too often, this Council fails to act with unity and purpose.

“When the Security Council is divided, the consequences are felt far beyond (this Chamber)”, he said.

--IANS

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