Saif Ali Khan reacts to his 25 year old 'Main Guitar Khelta hoon' remark

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan has reacted to his 25-year-old viral line from an interview “Main guitar khelta hoon.”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Saif Ali Khan called the remark funny and said that he can be heard saying all kinds of hilarious stuff in the clip.

During a promotional interview for the Netflix film ‘Kartavya’, Saif’s co-stars Rasika Duggal and Manish Chaudhari were asked, “Saif’s one-liners seem to be quite entertaining. Was he like this on the sets as well?”

Endorsing Saif’s comic timing, Rasika said, “All the time! He was having a good time all the time.”

Adding to it, Saif said, “I don’t take myself too seriously. Once you do the scene properly, after that you can have a bit of fun as well.”

In the same conversation, he was reminded of an almost 25-year-old interview on Doordarshan that often goes viral on social media, in which he can be heard saying, “Main guitar khelta hoon.”

Reacting to this, the 'Omkara' actor shared, "There is a lot of stuff which is illegal now, probably wasn't legal then as well.”

He was further asked “Have you seen that clip.”

Saif replied saying “Of course! I have seen that, It’s funny, it very funny. There are all kinds of things in that clip," added Saif.

He was also reminded that he had spoken about his favourite actresses, Madhubala and Zeenat Aman.

Reacting to it, Saif Ali Khan said, “Yes, with the difference between… I don’t know what. It’s bizarre.”

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan’s interview from almost 25 years ago keeps resurfacing on social media from time to time. In the old interview, Saif was asked about his hobbies, to which he replied, “Kaafi cheezon mein interest hain mujhe, main guitar khelta hoon.” The internet often goes crazy over his literal Hindi phrasing of “I play guitar” as “Main guitar khelta hoon.”

In the same old interview, Saif can also be heard comparing his favourite actresses, Madhubala and Zeenat Aman, while talking about Madhubala’s face and Zeenat Aman’s body.

Saif Ali Khan who is currently is spotlight for his crime drama “Kartavya” also shared how an actor brings out something unique to his every character despite working in the same genre at times.

When asked, "There are so many crime dramas across platforms. As actors, what efforts do you put in to bring out something more from your side?"

Sharing his views, Saif said, "For me, I think the idea is to play the person, not just like a cop. So people are obviously different."

"If I have to do the same thing again, you know the rooted cop with the dialect, somehow the director creates a different environment, that's where he comes in. The producers also have to figure out how the show is going to look different. It must be difficult because there are a lot of people who like watching crime dramas," he went on to add .

"I guess if you are true to yourself, there is nobody like you. So hopefully we all are true to ourselves and bring a little of ourselves to the character", concluded Saif.

--IANS

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