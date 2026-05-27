French Open: Sinner brushes past Tabur in opener en route to Career Grand Slam

Paris, May 27 (IANS) World No. 1 Jannik Sinner returned to the scene of last year’s heartbreak with a statement performance on Tuesday, storming into the second round of the French Open.

Playing under the lights on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the Italian delivered a commanding display to brush aside French wild card Clement Tabur 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in his opening-round clash.

Sinner's opening win on the terre battue put him on a short list of men to collect 30 consecutive matches or more this century, alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

For Sinner, the return to the French Open carried deeper significance than a routine first-round assignment. 12 months ago, he endured one of the most painful defeats of his career on the same courts after letting three championship points slip away against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. But if there were lingering scars, they were impossible to detect in his composed and clinical performance against Tabur.

“I’m very happy to be back here,” Sinner said in his on-court interview. “It’s a very special place and I have great memories overall. First-round matches are never easy, but it’s even more special to start the tournament during a night session, so thank you all for staying out.”

The 24-year-old controlled proceedings from the baseline throughout the evening, combining relentless depth with explosive shot-making. He hammered 40 winners across three sets and did not face a single break point, underlining the authority with which he dictated play.

One of the standout moments came midway through the third set when Sinner turned defence into attack with breathtaking ease, first flicking a forehand squash shot from deep behind the baseline before gliding into a sliding backhand winner moments later. The sequence drew a roar from the Paris crowd and served as another reminder of the complete all-court package he now possesses.

Sinner’s latest triumph adds to what has already become a historic season. The World No. 1 has swept all five ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in 2026, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome, a run that has elevated him into rare company. His recent title in Rome also made him only the second man, after Novak Djokovic, to complete the Career Golden Masters, and the youngest player ever to do so.

Already a four-time Grand Slam champion, Sinner is now chasing the final missing piece in his collection, the French Open title that would complete a coveted Career Grand Slam. Should he lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires this fortnight, he would become just the seventh man in the Open Era to accomplish the milestone.

Sinner’s next challenge will come against Argentine left-hander Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who advanced after defeating Jacob Fearnley in straight sets earlier in the day.

If his opening performance is any indication, Sinner has arrived in Paris carrying not the burden of last year’s defeat, but the hunger to finally finish the job.

--IANS

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