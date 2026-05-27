Navy foils piracy attempt, secures merchant vessel in Western Indian Ocean

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Indian Navy successfully thwarted a major attempted act of piracy in the Western Indian Ocean after receiving intelligence inputs about suspicious pirate activity targeting the merchant vessel MV Mashaallah 1, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Navy, pirates were allegedly preparing to surround and target the merchant vessel when naval personnel launched a swift operation to intercept and neutralise the threat before any attack could take place.

Officials said the pirates were planning to target the commercial vessel operating in the region, but the rapid response mounted by the Indian Navy prevented the situation from escalating into a major piracy incident.

The Indian naval warship INS Kolkata immediately moved towards the location and began investigating the suspicious activities in the area.

The Indian Navy, in an official statement, said, "Responding swiftly to inputs of pirate activity near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean, INS Kolkata undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat. This timely intervention ensured safety of the merchant vessel and prevented a possible piracy attack."

The Navy further reiterated its commitment towards ensuring maritime safety and securing international shipping routes in the region.

"As a Preferred Security Partner and First Responder in the region, Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas," the force added.

Officials said the Indian warship rapidly reached the location, monitored the activities of the suspected pirates, and effectively deterred them through its operational presence. During the mission, the Navy also ensured safe passage for the merchant vessel MV Mashaallah 1 through the sensitive maritime zone.

The Navy stated that the entire operation remained under continuous surveillance and monitoring to prevent any possible escalation. Owing to the prompt response by the naval personnel, no hijacking attempt or damage to the merchant vessel was reported.

The Indian Navy also reaffirmed that it continues to play a vital role in maintaining maritime security across the Indian Ocean Region while fulfilling its responsibilities as a key regional security partner and 'First Responder'.

Officials noted that piracy-related incidents have witnessed a rise in recent years across parts of the Western Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden, posing serious challenges to commercial shipping and maritime trade routes.

In response to these evolving threats, the Indian Navy has maintained a constant operational presence in the region by deploying frontline warships and maritime surveillance assets on a regular basis.

The Navy has also undertaken several joint exercises and coordinated operations with friendly foreign nations in recent years to strengthen anti-piracy mechanisms and improve interoperability during maritime contingencies.

According to officials, the primary objective of these collaborative exercises is to enhance coordination, preparedness and rapid response capabilities to deal effectively with piracy threats and ensure the security of international sea lanes.

--IANS

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