June 18, 2026 2:15 PM हिंदी

'Ishan’s ability to adapt and improve makes him special': Graeme Swann

‘Ishan’s ability to adapt and improve makes him special’: Graeme Swann

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Former England spinner Graeme Swann lavished praise on Ishan Kishan after the wicketkeeper-batter’s explosive century helped India register a commanding 170-run victory over Afghanistan in the second ODI in Lucknow and secure the three-match series.

Kishan produced one of the finest knocks of his ODI career, smashing 125 off just 79 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and seven sixes. His breathtaking innings came in a match-winning 224-run third-wicket partnership with captain Shubman Gill, who struck a magnificent 154 as India piled up 402 before bowling Afghanistan out for 232.

Speaking on JioStar Swann highlighted Kishan’s versatility and selfless approach, saying the left-hander has the rare ability to adapt to any role demanded by the team.

“He is the sort of player who will do whatever job you ask of him without any complaints. The fact that he’s come back into the team and looks like he’s never been away is remarkable,” Swann said.

The former England spinner was particularly impressed by the manner in which Kishan constructed his innings before unleashing a devastating assault on Afghanistan’s bowling attack.

“He came to the crease and was circumspect for his first fifty, but then took just 19 deliveries to go from 50 to 100, which is ridiculous. It wasn’t crazy hitting or slogging either. He was simply being sensible, picking his spots on the leg side, forcing the bowlers to change their lines, and then playing those gorgeous lofted extra-cover drives.”

Swann said Kishan’s acceleration reflected not only his natural talent but also his growing maturity as a batter.

“It’s a sign of sheer class. That shot, wide of long-off, is something he’s worked on over the last two years. It was an area where bowlers could shut him down, but he went away, worked on it, and turned it into a strength, which is brilliant,” he added.

Kishan reached his century in just 71 balls and ensured India’s scoring rate never dipped during his partnership with Gill. The duo completely dominated the Afghan attack and laid the foundation for one of India’s highest ODI totals in recent times.

India’s bowlers then completed the job in emphatic fashion, with Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar claiming three wickets apiece, while Rahmat Shah’s fighting 79 proved insufficient as Afghanistan were dismissed for 232.

The victory handed India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series ahead of the final ODI in Chennai.

–IANS

sds/bc

LATEST NEWS

Janhvi Kapoor shares peaceful moments from her ‘happy place’

Janhvi Kapoor shares peaceful moments from her ‘happy place’

Vikram Bhatt could sense the change in horizon of Hindi cinema with ‘Kasoor’

Vikram Bhatt could sense the change in horizon of Hindi cinema with ‘Kasoor’

Anil Ravipudi's film featuring Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram goes on floors with pooja (Photo Credit: Shine Screen Studios/X)

Anil Ravipudi's film featuring Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram goes on floors with pooja; Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty come onboard film unit

Lil Nas X opens up about his bipolar diagnosis: I'm living life on extreme hard mode

Lil Nas X opens up about his bipolar diagnosis: I'm living life on extreme hard mode

‘Ishan’s ability to adapt and improve makes him special’: Graeme Swann

'Ishan’s ability to adapt and improve makes him special': Graeme Swann

Parag Tyagi begins 21-day sadhana in memory of Shefali Jariwala on her first death anniversary as per Hindu calendar

Parag Tyagi begins 21-day sadhana in memory of Shefali Jariwala on her first death anniversary as per Hindu calendar

Women’s T20 WC: NZ, Ireland eye crucial win to avoid group-stage elimination (Preview)

Women’s T20 WC: NZ, Ireland eye crucial win to avoid group-stage elimination (Preview)

US envoy Gor, HM Shah discuss enhancing cooperation to combat terrorism

US envoy Gor, HM Shah discuss enhancing cooperation to combat terrorism

'Selection committee deserves credit for spotting Gurnoor Brar’s potential': Gavaskar

'Selection committee deserves credit for spotting Gurnoor Brar’s potential': Gavaskar

Kriti Sanon on wanting to do a movie like Cocktail 2: Wanted to see a fresh young film with messy characters

Kriti Sanon on wanting to do a movie like Cocktail 2: Wanted to see a fresh young film with messy characters