Ishaan Khatter flaunts his flexed biceps during his latest workout session: Ambition inside my DNA

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Ishaan Khatter flaunted his flexed biceps during his latest workout session.

The 'Dhadak' actor dropped a video on his official Instagram account in which he could be seen lifting weights, proudly showing off his huge biceps.

In the caption, the 'Beyond the Clouds' actor said that his DNA comprises some rare virtues such as royalty, peace, and ambition.

"Loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA...Quarter piece, got war, and peace inside my DNA...I got hustle, though, ambition flow inside my….. (crossed swords emoji) (sic)," read the caption on the post.

Ishaan further included the track "Trinta e Oito (VIP Mix)" as the background score.

The 'Homebound' actor loves entertaining his Insta Fam with such motivational posts.

Recently, Ishaan made headlines due to a fun moment between him and actress Neha Dhupia in the latter's vlog.

As the two accidentally ran into one another during a public event, Ishaan was seen showing something on his phone to Neha.

Joking with him, Neha asked Ishaan if he had gotten married after spotting a ring on his finger.

Caught off guard, Ishaan went on to clarify that it was actually a key ring, and not a wedding ring.

Shifting our focus to his professional commitments, Ishaan will soon be seen in season 2 of his web series, "The Royals".

Making the exciting announcement in May last year, the makers wrote on their social media handle, "Old money, new blood and a new season is in the works. The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix."

The primary season of the drama boasted a stellar star cast with Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Udit Arora, Zeenat Aman, and Sakshi Tanwar in significant roles, along with others.

"The Royals" narrates the journey of Prince Aviraaj Singh (Played by Ishaan Khatter), who , following the death of his father, King Yuvanath, has a hard time navigating through the challenges of royal inheritance.

