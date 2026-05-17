Validity of dozens of Pakistani lawmakers still in question after two years of election

Islamabad, May 17 (IANS) Dozens of lawmakers in Pakistan are sitting in the National and provincial assemblies while the validity of their elections is still in question, as the election tribunal was not able to provide a resolution to petitions on time, according to a report in the Pakistani media.

The election tribunals were established to give an impartial resolution of electoral disputes in a timely manner.

"The Elections Act clearly requires tribunals to decide petitions within 180 days. Yet, by April 2026, 128 of the 374 petitions originally filed were still pending," the report in the Business Recorder said.

The extended delay in resolving these disputes undermines confidence in democratic institutions as well as casts a shadow over the legitimacy of constitutional and legislative processes carried out, it highlighted.

In light of major constitutional developments that have taken place since the elections, the issue becomes even more severe.

"Constitutional amendments, needless to say, derive their legitimacy from the unquestioned authority of elected representatives. If the status of many legislators remains legally disputed, doubts inevitably arise regarding the moral and political strength of decisions made by parliament," the report emphasised.

There are legal provisions designed to discourage unnecessary delays, which, unfortunately, the relevant authorities have failed to enforce, it added.

"The law permits penalties such as mandatory costs for adjournments and even suspension of assembly membership if a returned candidate is found responsible for prolonging proceedings," the report said.

No such suspensions have been ordered, according to the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen).

The problem was further compounded by transparency concerns, especially in Punjab, as petition memos and judgments were withheld from public access by the tribunals.

This move "deprives citizens, political parties, and independent observers of the opportunity to scrutinise tribunal decisions. Such opacity only encourages speculation and reinforces suspicions about the neutrality of electoral and judicial institutions", the report added.

The political polarisation is also getting deeper as the same delays are repeatedly witnessed after Consecutive general elections, which is keeping the tensions alive long after the elections ended.

“Pakistan’s democratic future depends on ensuring that electoral disputes are resolved fairly, transparently, and within the timeframe prescribed by law,” stressed the report.

–IANS

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