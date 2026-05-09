Ishaan Khatter celebrates one year of ‘The Royals’, shares BTS moments from show

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Celebrating one year of the series The Royals, actor Ishaan Khatter took a trip down memory lane as he shared behind-the-scenes moments from the show, giving a glimpse of the camaraderie, fun, and hard work that went into the project.

Ishaan shared a string of images and videos from the sets of the show directed by Priyanka Ghose.

The actor wrote in the caption section on Instagram: One year of #TheRoyals today! Your letters and notes coming in even today are the sweetest thing ever. Bringing much more excitement sooon.. Powered by your love.”

The Royals, which was by Pritish Nandy Communications, started streaming on Netflix in 2025. It stars Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

The narrative follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India whose fortunes take an unexpected turn when the heir teams up with a hospitality entrepreneur to revive their ancestral palace as a luxury resort.

The half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan, was last seen in the movie Homebound, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan. It had legendary American filmmaker Martin Scorsese as an Executive Producer.

The film traces the experiences of two childhood friends portrayed by Ishaan and Vishal Jethwa after they attempt to pass the national police exam.

The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on 21 May, where it reportedly received a nine–minute standing ovation following the screening. In December, it was one of 15 films shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film award.

Ishaan is the son of actors Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter. The 30-year-old actor made his debut in Hindi cinema with the 2005 film “Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!”. It was in 2017 that he made his leading role debut with Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds.

His first commercial success came with the romantic drama Dhadak, and he has since starred in A Suitable Boy, Perfect Couple, The Royals, Khaali Peeli, Phone Bhoot, and Pippa.

--IANS

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