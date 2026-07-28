Why Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha sends hearts to Disha Patani

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff showered love on actress Disha Patani’s latest vacation post.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Baaghi’ actress shared a couple of her photos. The images featured Disha striking various poses and offering a glimpse into her vacation moments. She also shared glimpses of the culinary treats she enjoyed, including delicious desserts ranging from a strawberry cake to cupcakes. The ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ actress also posted pictures of herself posing against the backdrop of stunning landscapes.

Reacting to her post, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, dropped several red heart emojis to her post.

Earlier, on Disha Patani’s birthday, the actress received a special wish from Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha, who shared a heartfelt note for her on social media. Expressing her love and affection for Disha, Ayesha spoke about their bond and promised that they would continue to embark on many more journeys together in the future.

“Happpppppiest birthday Deeeeshu!!! God bless you!! @dishapatani,” wrote Tiger’s mother.

Responding to the birthday wish, Disha wrote, “Awww love you my aunty, i miss us travelling.” Replying to her, Ayesha said, “@dishapatani let’s do a lot of that this year!!”

Interestingly, Disha Patani shares a warm and close bond with Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, and sister, Krishna Shroff.

For the uninitiated, Disha and Tiger were linked in a much-discussed rumoured relationship for several years before reportedly parting ways in 2022. During that period, they were frequently spotted together at events, holidays and family gatherings. Despite widespread speculation, both actors consistently described each other as “good friends” and never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Even after their reported breakup, Disha Patani continued to maintain a cordial and affectionate bond with Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, and sister, Krishna Shroff.

--IANS

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