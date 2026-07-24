Isha Koppikar urges not to use 'dictatorship' word casually in protests; urges parents to teach children civics

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar has weighed in on the ongoing student protests, and has also urged people to stay focused on the real issues instead of getting carried away by online noise.

The actress, stressing the importance of responsible dialogue in a democracy, the actress cautioned against using terms like "dictatorship" casually and even appealed to parents to teach their children the difference between democracy and dictatorship.

In a video shared on social media, Isha said, "These days, on social media, it seems that the real issue is left behind and the noise increases. If students are really concerned, then it should be about their future. It should be about their stress. It should be about what is happening to their families."

The actress asserted that every citizen has the right to question those in power but maintained that resorting to abuse or name-calling is incorrect.

"It is every citizen's right to ask questions. But abusing or naming any politician is not the solution. Neither is it maturity," she said.

Isha further urged people not to use the word "dictatorship" loosely while discussing the ongoing protests.

"One more thing. The word 'dictatorship' is being used very casually. Democracy does not only mean freedom of speech. Democracy also means freedom of speech and responsibility. Dictatorship is where it is not possible to speak against the government or pay a heavy price. Therefore, it is not right to call anything a dictatorship immediately. Words also have a weight," she stated.

The actress added that democracy allows room for diverse opinions, constructive criticism and appreciation where it is due.

"We can all keep our own opinions. We can also ask questions to the government. And when good work is done, it is also necessary to give credit. This is the beauty of democracy," she said.

Calling for more meaningful conversations, Isha said, "Real courage is not in trending hashtags, but in staying on the real topic. Talk about the future of students, ask questions from the system, but respect the dignity of words, the responsibility of truth and the democratic values of the country.”

The actress concluded her message with an appeal to parents, asking them to educate their children not only in academics but also in civic values.

"With one request, teach your children not only academics but also civics. Explain to them the difference between democracy and dictatorship. Explain to them the responsibility of speech along with freedom of speech. And I explain to my daughter the same thing. To change every opinion into abuse or to say anything to look cool is not maturity. The real cool is the one who knows the facts, thinks and speaks with understanding, respects others and respects the democratic values of his country. Jai Hind," she concluded.

The video comes amidst the ongoing protests in Delhi and also in other parts of the country mostly by students.

–IANS

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