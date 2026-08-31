Isha Koppikar shares a spiritual moment as she performs Rudrabhishek

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar shared a glimpse of a spiritual and peaceful moment at home as she performed a sacred Rudrabhishek, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Krishna Cottage’ actress shared a video from the ceremony and wrote, “Har Har Mahadev! A sacred Rudrabhishek at home - a moment of devotion, peace, and gratitude. May Mahadev bless our home with positivity, strength, prosperity, and inner peace. Isha concluded her heartfelt note with “Om Namah Shivaya”, along with hashtags including #Rudrabhishek, #HarHarMahadev, #Mahadev and #ShivBhakti.

Isha shared several glimpses from the pooja ceremony on social media. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen sitting with her hands folded in prayer. She also shared videos capturing different moments from the sacred ceremony, offering a glimpse of the devotional rituals performed at home.

Meanwhile, of late, Isha Koppikar has also been sharing posts reflecting her spiritual beliefs. In a recent post, the actress proudly described herself as an “andhbhakt” while speaking about her faith and devotion.

Recently, Isha Koppikar addressed the “andhbhakt” label, stating that she is proud to embrace the term if loving and believing in India is perceived as “andhbhakti.” In a video shared on Instagram, the ‘Kaante’ actress spoke about patriotism, nationalism and the responsibility of contributing to the nation. She clarified that her sense of devotion is not directed towards any political party, but towards India and the country as a whole.

“If loving your country, believing in India, and wanting its progress is devotion, then yes, I am proud to be a devotee, a blind devotee. But my devotion is not for any political party, but for my country, for my India. Nation first. Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it,” said Isha.

--IANS

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