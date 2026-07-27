July 27, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Isha Koppikar hits back at trolls: ‘Yes, I’m an Andh Bhakt, I’m a Bharat Bhakt’

Isha Koppikar hits back at trolls: ‘Yes, I’m an Andh Bhakt, I’m a Bharat Bhakt’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar has responded to criticism and trolling over her recent remarks on democracy.

She asserted that her love for the country is something she takes pride in. Taking to Instagram stories, Isha shared a strong message for those who questioned her stance. She wrote, “If loving my country makes me a label, so be it. I’d rather be proud than apologetic.” Yes, I’m an Andh Bhakt I’m a Bharat Bhakti.”

The ‘Dil Ka Rishta’ actress also re-shared a note that read, “Opposing BJP is not Anti-National. But supporting Anti Nationals Just to oppose BJP is nothing less than anti national. Now Read that Again.”

Recently, Isha Koppikar shared her thoughts on the criticism faced by Bollywood celebrities over their alleged silence over CJP protest. In another video, Isha shared her perspective on the student protests and urged people to focus on the core issues instead of getting distracted by online debates and social media noise.

Taking to the comments section of her posts, several netizens criticized and trolled Isha Koppikar over her views. One user commented, “Some people will come along now and ask how much money you got from the BJP. Another said, “I know mam u r a BJP member, I can understand ur stand.”

In the video, Isha said, “One more thing. The word 'dictatorship' is being used very casually. Democracy does not only mean freedom of speech. Democracy also means freedom of speech and responsibility. Dictatorship is where it is not possible to speak against the government or pay a heavy price.”

Therefore, it is not right to call anything a dictatorship immediately. Words also have a weight. We can all keep our own opinions. We can also ask questions to the government. And when good work is done, it is also necessary to give credit. This is the beauty of democracy.”

--IANS

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