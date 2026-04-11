Iran's Speaker carries photos of Minab attack victims on flight to Pakistan for US talks

Tehran, April 11 (IANS) A symbolic image from aboard an aircraft carrying Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf to Islamabad, showing portraits of children killed in the Minab school attack placed on aeroplane seats alongside backpacks and roses.

During the flight to Islamabad, Ghalibaf used the high-stakes journey to present a striking visual message. Inside the aircraft, several empty seats were arranged with photographs and personal belongings of victims of the Minab school strike, many of them children, who were killed in what Iran describes as a US-Israeli attack.

Sharing the image on X, Ghalibaf wrote, "My companions on this flight, Minab 168", referring to the children and staff who lost their lives in the February 28, 2026, strike on an elementary school in Minab.

The incident, which reportedly resulted in at least 165 deaths and left more than 100 injured, has emerged as a key reference point in Iran's narrative ahead of the negotiations, shaping its messaging on the international stage.

Upon arrival in Islamabad, Ghalibaf adopted a cautious stance, stating that Iran is entering the talks with "good intentions but no trust," according to Tasnim News Agency.

He noted that previous rounds of negotiations had consistently failed to yield lasting outcomes.

"Unfortunately, our experience of negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of contract," he said, adding that even during earlier engagements, Iran had faced actions it considers violations of prior understandings.

Outlining Tehran's position, Ghalibaf emphasised that any agreement would depend on the approach taken by the United States.

"In the upcoming negotiations, if the American side is ready to make a real agreement and grant the rights of the Iranian people, they will see our readiness to make an agreement as well," he said.

He also cautioned against what he described as insincerity in diplomatic efforts, warning that Iran would respond firmly if negotiations were used as a cover for actions lacking genuine intent.

On the American side, J.D. Vance, speaking ahead of his departure for Islamabad, signalled openness to dialogue, provided it is conducted in good faith.

"If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend the open hand," he said, while also issuing a warning: "If they're going to try to play us, they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive."

US President Donald Trump also commented on the situation via social media, suggesting that Iran may be overestimating its leverage ahead of the talks and pointing to ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz as part of the broader geopolitical context.

--IANS

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