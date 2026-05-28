Iran's ballistic missile successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces: US Central Command

Kuwait, May 28 (IANS) Iran launched a ballistic missile towards Kuwait, which was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti Forces, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

“At 10:17 pm ET(US time) on May 27, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces,” the CENTCOM wrote on X.

“This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz. All drones were successfully intercepted by US forces, which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas,” noted the CENTCOM.

On Wednesday, Kuwait Army noted that the country's air defences are confronting hostile missile and drone attacks,

According to the General Staff of the Army, any explosions heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday strongly condemned the attack, calling it “terrorist drone and missile attacks by Iran.”

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in a statement, “affirmed that these terrorist attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.”

The Ministry also expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ruled out any arrangement that would allow Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz, insisting the strategic waterway would remain open to all nations even as his administration continued negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear programme.

“The Strait is going to be open to everybody,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. “Nobody’s going to control it. It’s international waters.”

Trump said Iran had sought control over the vital oil shipping lane during ongoing negotiations but warned the United States would not permit it. “They would like to control it. Nobody’s going to control it,” he said.

--IANS

ksk/as