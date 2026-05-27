‘I am going on a short journey’: MP teen's note before death by suicide​

Bhopal, May 27 (IANS) Bhopal police have recovered a handwritten suicide note a day after the 16-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer allegedly died by suicide at her family’s government residence in Bhopal’s upscale Char Imli area, officials said on Wednesday.​

According to police, the note was recovered from the teenager’s room during a search conducted after the incident.​

Written in English, the note contained emotional messages addressed to her parents.​

“Papa, Mummy, I love you both very much. I love you more than I love myself. I could not be a good daughter; I apologise. I am going on a short journey,” the note stated, police officials said.​

ACP Umesh Tiwari of Habibganj said the police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter and are examining all possible circumstances surrounding the incident.​

“The girl committed suicide inside her home. We have recovered a one-page handwritten note written in English,” ACP Tiwari said.​

The deceased was the daughter of senior IPS officer Sanjeev Kanchan, who resides with his family in the high-security Char Imli locality, home to several senior bureaucrats and police officers.​

According to police, the incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon when the IPS officer returned home for lunch and found his daughter’s room locked from the inside.​

After repeated calls went unanswered, family members broke open the door and found the girl hanging.​

The police were immediately informed, following which a team from Habibganj police station and forensic experts reached the residence to begin an investigation.

Police officials said no external injury marks were found apart from those consistent with hanging.​

Investigators are now examining the teenager’s mobile phone and digital activity to determine whether she had been under emotional stress or facing any personal issues.​

“We are also examining her mobile phone and recording statements of family members. Further investigation is underway,” ACP Umesh Tiwari told IANS.​

The incident has shocked administrative and police circles in Bhopal due to the young age of the deceased and the fact that it occurred in one of the city’s most secure and prominent residential zones.​

Police said forensic findings and electronic evidence would be analysed before any conclusion is reached in the case.​

--IANS

pd/dan