IPL: Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav complete trade between DC and LSG

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will return to Delhi Capitals; meanwhile, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will move to Lucknow Super Giants as the two franchises have formally completed the high-profile trade ahead of the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League, the governing body confirmed on Tuesday.

Pant, who was bought by LSG at the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025 for a record fee of Rs 27 crore, will return to DC for Rs 15 crore. Kuldeep, meanwhile, will move to LSG for his existing fee of Rs 13.5 crore.

"Following the trade, he will rejoin DC at a revised fee of INR 15 crore. Kuldeep joins LSG after a highly successful spell with Delhi Capitals lasting five seasons," the IPL said in a statement. "One of India's premier white-ball bowlers, Kuldeep will join LSG at his existing fee of Rs 13.50 crore," it added.

Pant had spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024 with DC, making 111 appearances, the most by any player for DC. One of the franchise's defining faces for nearly a decade, he also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024.

On the other hand, Kuldeep, who spent five seasons at DC, has claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches and established himself as one of the most effective wicket-taking bowlers in the tournament.

Pant had a turbulent time with LSG, who finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2026, following their seventh-place finish in IPL 2025. Even before the IPL 2026 season ended, Pant stepped down as LSG’s captain, and the franchise accepted the decision. Pant’s stint at LSG lasted two seasons - as captain, he managed 10 wins and faced 18 defeats.

IANS had reported on Friday about the high-profile trade, where Pant was approached by two franchises- DC, the first IPL team he played for nine seasons, and three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), for the 2027 season.

--IANS

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