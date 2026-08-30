IPL franchise Punjab Kings extends support to Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

Mohali, Aug 29 (IANS) IPL franchise Punjab Kings has extended its support to the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, backing the tournament as it looks to provide a strong platform for emerging cricketers from across Punjab to showcase their talent and take their first steps towards the professional game.

Punjab Kings’ support for the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League underlines the franchise’s commitment to the growth of cricket in Punjab and its efforts to strengthen the state’s talent pathway.

For Punjab Kings, it is a natural extension of how the franchise sees its role. The tie-up gives the franchise a closer, more direct hand in spotting talent early and helping build the structures around it, rather than only scouting once players have already made a name for themselves.

Organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will be played from August 30 to September 13, 2026, at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, with six teams competing across 27 matches.

The tournament will bring together marquee names including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar, alongside emerging cricketers from across the state.

Punjab’s record of producing cricketers for both state and country speaks for itself. What this partnership does is give that pipeline more structure, with closer scouting, better exposure and a more direct route from local grounds to the professional circuit.

Speaking on this, PCA secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, “Punjab has a very strong cricketing culture and has consistently produced players who have gone on to represent the state and the country. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab is committed to strengthening sports at the grassroots and creating more opportunities for young talent. The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League is an important platform in that journey, and Punjab Kings coming on board further strengthens the connection between grassroots cricket and the professional game.”

Amarjeet Mehta, president, Punjab Cricket Association, said, “Punjab has always been a fertile ground for cricketing talent, and our responsibility is to ensure that this talent gets the right platforms and opportunities to progress. The association with Punjab Kings adds considerable value to the league and strengthens the connection between the state’s grassroots cricket and the professional game. With leading players and emerging talent coming together, the league can play an important role in creating a stronger and more sustainable pathway for Punjab’s cricketers.”

It also sits alongside other work Punjab Kings has done off the field in the state, including relief efforts during last year’s Punjab floods and a classroom programme aimed at children, part of a broader push to show up for the community beyond match days.

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, said, “We’ve always felt our role in Punjab goes beyond what happens on the field. This state has given Indian cricket some outstanding players, and we want to be part of making sure the next lot get the platforms and support to go all the way. Backing the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is a real step towards that.”

For the league, the association represents an opportunity to bring the professional franchise ecosystem closer to Punjab’s emerging talent, while giving young players the chance to compete alongside established names and gain exposure to the demands of professional cricket.

Punjab Kings will continue to work closely with the league through the season, with more details on the collaboration to follow.

--IANS

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