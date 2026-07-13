IPL: CSK, Fleming end 18-year association

Chennai, July 13 (IANS) Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and head coach Stephen Fleming have mutually agreed to end their 18-year association, the franchise announced on Monday, bringing to a close one of the longest and most successful coaching tenures in the league's history.

The decision was reached following discussions between Fleming and the franchise management, ending a partnership that began when the former New Zealand captain joined CSK as a player during the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as head coach the following year.

During his tenure, Fleming oversaw one of the most successful eras in franchise cricket. Under his guidance, CSK won five Indian Premier League titles and two Champions League Twenty20 trophies, while reaching the IPL playoffs a record 12 times and appearing in 10 finals.

Announcing the decision, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath paid tribute to Fleming's contribution to the franchise over nearly two decades.

"Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence. On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team's legacy,” she said.

CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan said Fleming's influence extended well beyond on-field results, crediting him with establishing the culture that became synonymous with the franchise.

"From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths. His influence extends far beyond the boundary, and we are proud to have shared this remarkable journey together,” Kasi stated.

Reflecting on his departure, Fleming described his time with CSK as the defining chapter of his coaching career and thanked the franchise for nearly two decades of shared success.

"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved. Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come,” Fleming said.

Fleming's departure marks the end of an era for Chennai Super Kings, with the former New Zealand captain having played a central role in building one of the IPL's most consistent and decorated franchises since its inception.

--IANS

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