Eight Indians enter finals in U-23 category at Asian Boxing Championships

Jakarta, July 13 (IANS) Eight Indians advanced to the finals across men’s and women’s U-23 categories, while seven boxers secured bronze medals after semifinal finishes in the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships.

In the U-23 Women’s category, five Indian boxers progressed to the finals. Nisha (54kg) defeated Hyeju Lee (KOR) by RSC in Round 1, while Nikita Chand (60kg) registered an RSC win in Round 1 against Sarii Kokufu (JPN).

Kajal (65kg) secured an RSC victory in Round 2 over Gulzina Melsvek (KGZ). In the higher weights, Muskan (75kg) won 5:0 against Toirova Oysha (UZB), and Priyanka (+80kg) recorded a dominant 5:0 win over Panar Seiitkhankyzy (KAZ).

In the U-23 Men’s category, three Indian boxers advanced to the finals. Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) delivered a commanding 5:0 win over his Philippines opponent, while Ganga (55kg) edged past Japan with a 3:2 split decision. Vanshaj (65kg) also impressed with a 4:1 victory over Kyrgyzstan to secure his place in the final.

India also added seven bronze medals from semifinal finishes.

In the U-23 Women’s category, bronze medals were secured by Tanu (51kg), Prachi (57kg), Shivani (70kg), and Naina (80kg).

In the U-23 Men’s category, bronze medals were won by Hitesh (70kg), Neeraj (75kg), and Ishan Kataria (+90kg).

With these results, India has reinforced its strong medal haul at the continental event, showcasing depth across both men’s and women’s divisions.

The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships are being held in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 5 to July 16.

India came into the championships on the back of encouraging performances at recent continental and global events, with increasing depth across multiple weight divisions.

The selected sqaud had been training at the national camp, where preparations have centred on technical refinement, tactical execution and physical conditioning ahead of the tournament.

—IANS

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