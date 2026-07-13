July 13, 2026 1:57 PM हिंदी

Siddharth Menon reveals Mandira Bedi was on set in just a month after husband's sudden death

Siddharth Menon reveals Mandira Bedi was on set in just a month after husband's sudden death

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Menon revealed a surprising and inspirational fact about his 'Max, Min and Meowzaki' co-star Mandira Bedi, further lauding her professionalism and strength.

The actor recalled the time when Mandira Bedi returned to work shortly after the death of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal.

Speaking exclusively to IANS while promoting the upcoming film 'Max, Min and Meowzaki', Siddharth went on to reveal how Bedi was back to working despite grappling immense personal loss.

Recalling his experience of working with Mandira, Siddharth said, "Mandira Ma'am, I mean, a month after she lost her husband, she was on set. It was so inspirational and emotional for all of us.”

Along with Mandira Bedi, Siddharth also lauded his co-stars Vidhatri Bandi and Nafisa Ali for their resilience in the face of personal challenges.

“The women in this film are really inspiring. It's difficult, right? I don't think they realise what they has done because we never realise what we do. If we are in a position to be so open to inspire, we don't realise how inspiring we are."

“Vidhatri, Mandira and Nafisa ma'am are absolute rock stars."

For the uninitiated Mandira's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away on June 30, 2021, after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 50.

The couple had been married since 1999 and are parents to son Veer, while they adopted daughter Tara in 2020.

Following Raj's demise, Mandira was widely appreciated for performing his last rites herself, breaking a long-standing social convention.

Her gesture drew criticism from a section of social media users, while many others hailed her for challenging patriarchal norms and applauded her courage.

Talking about her upcoming movie, 'Max, Min and Meowzaki' it stars Siddharth Menon, Medha Shankr, Vidhatri Bandi, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi and Nafisa Ali in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 24.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

1st ODI: Senior stars return as India begin 2027 WC build-up against England (preview)

1st ODI: Senior stars return as India begin 2027 WC build-up against England (preview)

Rights body condemns two more custodial deaths in Bangladesh, demands independent probe

Rights body condemns two more custodial deaths in Bangladesh, demands independent probe

Kuwait confronts hostile aerial targets as Iran retaliates after US strikes; Bahrain sounds siren

Kuwait confronts hostile aerial targets as Iran retaliates after US strikes; Bahrain sounds siren

Foreign investors selling in Indian equities likely over: Report

Foreign investors selling in Indian equities likely over: Report

Super Kings franchises end long association with Stephen Fleming

Super Kings franchises end long association with Stephen Fleming (Ld)

LSG's Mukul, Akshat land in Manchester for off-season training camp

LSG's Mukul, Akshat touchdown in Manchester for off-season training camp

Pawan Singh: ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ gives opportunity to know who we really are beyond headlines

Pawan Singh: ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ gives opportunity to know who we really are beyond headlines

India moving beyond low-cost manufacturing to global competitiveness: Report

India moving beyond low-cost manufacturing to global competitiveness: Report

Anu Malik on working with Hema Malini in ‘three films’: Those memories will always remain close to my heart

Anu Malik on working with Hema Malini in ‘three films’: Those memories will always remain close to my heart

Shia LaBeouf recalls father ‘hitting on’ his co-stars, says Sigourney Weaver once slapped him

Shia LaBeouf recalls father ‘hitting on’ his co-stars, says Sigourney Weaver once slapped him