Siddharth Menon reveals Mandira Bedi was on set in just a month after husband's sudden death

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Siddharth Menon revealed a surprising and inspirational fact about his 'Max, Min and Meowzaki' co-star Mandira Bedi, further lauding her professionalism and strength.

The actor recalled the time when Mandira Bedi returned to work shortly after the death of her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal.

Speaking exclusively to IANS while promoting the upcoming film 'Max, Min and Meowzaki', Siddharth went on to reveal how Bedi was back to working despite grappling immense personal loss.

Recalling his experience of working with Mandira, Siddharth said, "Mandira Ma'am, I mean, a month after she lost her husband, she was on set. It was so inspirational and emotional for all of us.”

Along with Mandira Bedi, Siddharth also lauded his co-stars Vidhatri Bandi and Nafisa Ali for their resilience in the face of personal challenges.

“The women in this film are really inspiring. It's difficult, right? I don't think they realise what they has done because we never realise what we do. If we are in a position to be so open to inspire, we don't realise how inspiring we are."

“Vidhatri, Mandira and Nafisa ma'am are absolute rock stars."

For the uninitiated Mandira's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passed away on June 30, 2021, after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 50.

The couple had been married since 1999 and are parents to son Veer, while they adopted daughter Tara in 2020.

Following Raj's demise, Mandira was widely appreciated for performing his last rites herself, breaking a long-standing social convention.

Her gesture drew criticism from a section of social media users, while many others hailed her for challenging patriarchal norms and applauded her courage.

Talking about her upcoming movie, 'Max, Min and Meowzaki' it stars Siddharth Menon, Medha Shankr, Vidhatri Bandi, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi and Nafisa Ali in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 24.

–IANS

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