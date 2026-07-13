Pawan Singh: ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ gives opportunity to know who we really are beyond headlines

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Bihar superstars Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Tej Pratap Yadav have come together for the first time in a reality show “Bhojpuri Bawaal”.

Pawan said in statement: said: "People have heard countless stories about us over the years. Some true, some exaggerated and many completely made up.”

“This show gives audiences an opportunity to know who we really are beyond the headlines. What you've seen in this glimpse is just the beginning."

The elder son of former Chief Ministers of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav said that the heartland has always had stories that deserve a bigger platform.

“This show captures that spirit honestly while bringing together personalities that audiences have never seen interact like this before."

The makers of the upcoming show on Monday shared a glimpse with the caption on Instagram: “Jab saath aayenge Bhojpuri stars, tab bawaal toh machega hi #BhojpuriBawaal, streaming from 2nd August on JioHotstar and Colors.”

The video opens with the cast gathering around a dinner table to discuss how they should introduce the show to audiences. But within moments, the conversation takes an unexpected turn.

Banter becomes debate, teasing turns into accusations, and the stars begin calling out the rumours, controversies and public perceptions surrounding one another.

Nirahua added: "The best part about Bhojpuri Bawaal is that nobody is pretending to be perfect. We laugh together, argue together, pull each other's leg and speak our minds. That's what makes this journey real. Aur haan... jo maine end mein bola hai, uska jawab audience 2nd August se khud de degi."

Unlike conventional reality formats built around tasks and eliminations, Bhojpuri Bawaal follows the real lives of Bhojpuri entertainment's biggest stars as they navigate fame, ambition, family, friendships, rivalries and the pressures of superstardom.

Aamrapali Dubey said: "People often think they know us because they've followed our work for years. But there's so much that happens beyond the camera. Bhojpuri Bawaal is an opportunity to share that side with audiences."

Kajal Raghwani said that this isn't about creating drama.

“It's about showing the relationships, conversations and personalities that exist when the cameras usually aren't rolling. That's what makes the show so different."

Bhojpuri Bawaal premieres August 2 on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/