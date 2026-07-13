Anu Malik on working with Hema Malini in ‘three films’: Those memories will always remain close to my heart

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Music composer Anu Malik expressed his happiness after being felicitated by veteran actress-politician Hema Malini and recalled their association on films such as Maarg and Ek Chadar Maili Si.

Malik shared a string of images of him receiving an award from Hema on Instagram and called it an “honour.”

“What an honour it is to be felicitated by the one and only, the legendary Hema Malini Ji,” he wrote.

The composer added: “I also had the privilege of working with her in three films...MARG, Aawargi, and Ek Chadar Maili Si. Those memories will always remain close to my heart. Thank you so much, Hema Ji, for your grace, your kindness, and everything you've given to Indian cinema. It truly means the world to me. Forever grateful.”

Maarg was released in 1992 and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film has Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. The film presents a romantic story between a religious woman, Aarti and Suraj, a reformed criminal seeking redemption.

Talking about Ek Chadar Maili Si, it is a 1986 film, directed by Sukhwant Dhadda, and is an adaptation of Rajinder Singh Bedi's classic Urdu novella by the same name.

The film stars Hema, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon in lead roles. It was shot in village Jandiala, Nurmahal railway station, Punjab and near Kangra Himachal Pradesh.

The film follows Rani, a loving wife, who leads a peaceful life with her husband, Trilok. However, Rani's life takes a drastic turn when Trilok gets killed and she is forced to marry her brother-in-law.

Talking about Anu Malik, he is known for some of his songs, including "Woh Ladki Jo"," Hum Toh Deewane" from the film Baadshah, "Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha" from the film Main Hoon Na, Taal Pe Jab" and "Mere Humsafar" from the film Refugee, "Eli Re Eli" from Yaadein and "Baazigar O Baazigar" from the film Baazigar.

--IANS

dc/