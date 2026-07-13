LSG's Mukul, Akshat touchdown in Manchester for off-season training camp

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday announced that their promising young batters, Mukul Choudhary and Akshat Raghuwanshi, have landed in Manchester for a specialised off-season training camp.

The duo will train under the watchful eyes of LSG head coach Justin Langer and the franchise's strategic advisor and ex-New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. "New conditions. New challenges. New learnings. Mukul & Akshat have landed in Manchester for a training camp with Justin Langer and Kane Williamson" wrote LSG on their social media accounts on Monday.

Both Langer and Williamson are currently in England in preparation for the upcoming season of The Hundred men’s competition, where they will be in coaching capacities for the Aiden Markram-led Manchester Super Giants (MSG), a franchise also owned by LSG’s parent company, the RPSG Group.

Wicketkeeper-batter Choudhary, who plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan, showcased his finishing capabilities during the recent IPL season via a match-winning 54 not out to take LSG over the line in a thrilling chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, though the side eventually finished at the bottom spot of the points table.

In all, Choudhary made 170 runs in ten games at a strike-rate of 141.66. Meanwhile, Raghuwanshi, who represents Madhya Pradesh in the domestic cricket circuit, played three games, but could only make 29 runs.

With the duo now in England, their stint under Langer and Williamson will focus heavily on technical adaptations for succeeding on England’s pitches and how to level up as modern-day batters in the ever-evolving world of T20 cricket.

Last month, LSG brought in left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav into their set-up for Rs 13.5 crore for next year’s season after trading their former captain Rishabh Pant to the Delhi Capitals.

--IANS

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