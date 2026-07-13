Shia LaBeouf recalls father ‘hitting on’ his co-stars, says Sigourney Weaver once slapped him

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf says his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, “was kicked off so many sets” and upset his female co-stars by continuously “hitting on” them.

He went on to share that on one set, his father’s behavior caused actress Sigourney Weaver to slap him.

After an audience member at a Tennessee fan convention asked the 40-year-old star about his “experience” working with Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle costars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, he recalled how his dad reportedly ruined his relationships with the actresses, reports people.com.

“My dad was fresh out of prison, so we were on this set, and here’s all these pretty girls walking around. Bad news,” Shia told the crowd during a Transformers reunion panel at the 2026 Fanboy Expo.

“My dad was hitting on all three of those women all the time,” he continued, seemingly referring to Diaz, Liu and Drew Barrymore, who play the movie’s titular Angels.

Liu was particularly not fond of Jeffrey, Shia reportedly said during the panel, recalling how the now-57-year-old actress would avoid his father on the set of the 2003 action-comedy film.

“Lucy Liu couldn’t stand my dad,” he said.

“She couldn’t stand him. But he wasn’t going nowhere, he’s my dad. So we were just hanging out all the time, and Lucy Liu would always do these big circles around my trailer.”

He went on to allege that Liu “never wanted to be around ‘cause my dad was always whistling at her.”

The set of Shia’s other 2003 movie, Holes, was similar.

“My dad’s been kicked off of so many sets, dude… He hit on Sigourney Weaver one time. She slapped him on Holes, on the Holes set. So, that’s probably… that’s what I remember from Charlie’s Angels.”

Shia was a teenager when he filmed both Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and Holes.

Shia’s father Jeffrey, was convicted of attempted rape in 1981 and served a prison sentence until 1983, according to The Sun. He previously said that he had “a conviction for attempted rape” and “was registered as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.”

Jeffrey now reportedly lives in New Orleans, where Shia relocated from California in hopes of finding a fresh start after his split from ex Mia Goth last year, a source told people.com in February.

“He’s very close with his dad and wanted to spend more time with his dad,” the source added at the time.

--IANS

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