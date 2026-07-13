India, Japan discuss defence cooperation, regional situation

Tokyo, July 13 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Monday, with discussions held on regional situation and defence industry cooperation.

In a post on X, Koizumi stated, "First visit to Japan by India's Defence Secretary Singh. Including follow-up to Prime Minister Takaichi's recent visit to India, we were able to engage in a broad and constructive exchange of views on regional situations, defence industry cooperation, and more."

Rajesh Kumar Singh also laid a wreath at the Self-Defense Forces Memorial Stone in Tokyo, paying tribute to the brave men and women who made the supreme sacrifice in service of their nation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh laid a wreath at the Self-Defense Forces Memorial Stone in Tokyo on July 13, 2026, paying homage to the brave men and women who made the supreme sacrifice in service of their nation. The solemn tribute reflects the enduring India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership, founded on shared values, mutual respect, and a common commitment to peace and stability."

Rajesh Kumar Singh's visit to Tokyo comes after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India from July 1-3. This was her first visit to India after assuming office. During her visit, Takaichi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.

During the 16th Annual India-Japan Summit at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi and PM Takaichi discussed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Both leaders also spoke about regional and global developments of mutual interest, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements spanning Economic Security, Clean Energy, critical technologies and research and development.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The talks delivered concrete progress on key priorities of our bilateral ties. Both sides adopted three landmark documents: Joint Declaration on Economic Security, Joint Statement on Cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Joint Statement on Energy Resilience."

"Both leaders witnessed the exchange of key MoUs and agreements spanning Economic Security, Clean Energy, critical technologies and research and development. Both sides agreed on a list of activities for celebrating the 75th anniversary of establishment of Diplomatic Relations," he added.

PM Modi also hosted a dinner for PM Takaichi at his official residence in New Delhi. The two leaders also addressed the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, with discussions focused on increasing investment, strengthening resilient supply chains, and advancing manufacturing partnerships with the objective of ‘Make in India for the World'.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "PM Narendra Modi and PM Sanae Takaichi addressed the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum today. Both sides reaffirmed the pivotal role of industry in advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Discussions focused on expanding investment, strengthening resilient supply chains, advancing manufacturing partnerships with the objective of ‘Make in India for the World’, promoting clean growth and deepening cooperation in critical and emerging technologies."

--IANS

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