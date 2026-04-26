IPL 2026:'He makes the best bowlers look ordinary', says Kaif on Sooryavanshi's ton vs SRH

Jaipur, April 26 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif hailed young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a once-in-a-generation talent after his breathtaking century powered Rajasthan Royals to 228/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Sooryavanshi’s explosive 103 off just 37 balls, studded with 12 sixes and five fours, lit up Jaipur and set the foundation for a high-scoring contest, even though SRH eventually chased down the target.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a once-in-a-generation talent. At just 15, he is making the best bowlers in the IPL look ordinary,” Kaif told Jio Hotstar.

He highlighted the youngster’s fearless approach, especially his aggressive start against Praful Hinge. “He smashed four sixes in a row off Praful Hinge. Hinge had dismissed him last time in Hyderabad, but here in Jaipur, Suryavanshi was on a mission to settle the score, and he did so in dominating fashion.”

Kaif also pointed out how the teenager showed no hesitation against top-quality bowling, including Pat Cummins.

“He even hit the first ball he faced from Pat Cummins for a massive six. He is a fearless prodigy who’s dominating the IPL like he is playing gully cricket,” he said.

“Two hundreds in two seasons, both at a strike-rate above 250. That tells you everything about his mindset. He doesn’t care about the name of the bowler or the match situation. He just keeps attacking,” he added.

In the match, Rajasthan Royals posted a commanding total, but SRH pulled off a successful chase, riding on 74 from Ishan Kishan and 57 from Abhishek Sharma, who stitched a crucial 132-run partnership to seal a five-wicket win with nine balls to spare.

Kaif further underlined the technical strengths that make Sooryavanshi special. “He bats like a veteran who has played international cricket for ten years. His ability to pick the length early, his balance at the crease, and his raw power are all world-class.”

He also praised the youngster’s temperament, calling it a rare quality at such a young age. “He also has a calm head on his young shoulders. That is a rare combination,” he said.

“If he stays fit, stays hungry, and keeps his focus, Indian cricket has found its next superstar for the next 20 to 25 years,” he concluded.

--IANS

sds/