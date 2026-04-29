IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal is showing great maturity for someone still so young: McClenaghan

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan highlighted the composure and adaptability shown by Yashasvi Jaiswal during Rajasthan Royals’ successful run chase against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Chasing a challenging target, Rajasthan got off to a blistering start through young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but it was Jaiswal’s measured approach that ensured stability and balance at the top of the order as the innings progressed.

McClenaghan pointed out how Jaiswal adjusted his game according to the situation, allowing his partner to play freely before stepping up when required.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is showing great maturity for someone still so young. He’s playing like the experienced batter in that partnership, understanding when to step back and let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play his natural attacking game. What stands out is how he adapts. Once the situation demands, he shifts gears and takes control of the innings. It creates a perfect balance between the two, almost like a yin-yang combination, and that chemistry at the top is working really well for Rajasthan Royals,” McClenaghan told JioStar.

McClenaghan also turned his attention to the upcoming clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, suggesting a possible tactical adjustment for MI in the absence of key all-round options.

“With Mitchell Santner unavailable, the Mumbai Indians will need to bring in someone like Will Jacks, who offers value with both bat and ball. He provides a strong option against someone like Abhishek Sharma with his off-spin, and at the same time, adds depth to the batting. Whether he bats at No. 3 or lower down the order, he gives flexibility and firepower, something MI will need, especially against a strong SRH side at Wankhede,” he stated.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday before heading to Chennai to face their archrivals, Chennai Super Kings.

--IANS

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