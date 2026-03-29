IPL 2026: When and Where to watch RR vs CSK, know all details

Guwahati, March 29 (IANS) The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Rajasthan Royals, are set to kick off their IPL 2026 campaign on Monday with a clash against five-time title winners Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. While CSK will be aiming to make an early statement in their pursuit of a sixth crown, the Royals will be eager to turn the page after a forgettable 2025 season.

Adding intrigue to the contest is Sanju Samson’s first outing against his former side. Having been the face of Rajasthan for over a decade, as captain, leading run-scorer, and a central figure in their run to the 2022 final, Samson now finds himself in CSK colours. His move, part of a high-profile swap that saw Ravindra Jadeja return to Rajasthan, adds an emotional subplot to the fixture, as the all-rounder also faces his old team.

Samson enters the season riding a wave of confidence following his impactful performances in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign, where he notched up three consecutive half-centuries against the West Indies, England, and New Zealand. At CSK, he is expected to play a key leadership role alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, with the duo likely to open the batting.

The absence of MS Dhoni, who is sidelined for at least two weeks with a calf strain and has not travelled to Guwahati, shifts additional responsibility onto Samson and Gaikwad. It also creates opportunities for emerging players, including 20-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder Prashant Veer and big-hitting uncapped recruit Kartik Sharma, who has earned attention in domestic cricket for his power-hitting.

For Rajasthan, Samson’s departure signals the end of a defining chapter and the beginning of a new phase under the leadership of Riyan Parag, who will captain the side at his home venue. The return of Jadeja adds depth and experience, though concerns remain about his recent effectiveness as a finisher.

The Royals’ batting will largely revolve around Yashasvi Jaiswal, who now assumes greater responsibility as the senior figure in the top order. He will be supported by promising youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the in-form Shimron Hetmyer, both capable of providing explosive starts, an area where RR excelled last season.

However, their bowling unit remains a concern. Following a significant revamp after last year’s struggles, consistency remains a question mark, particularly in the pace department led by Jofra Archer. The spin responsibilities will largely rest on Jadeja and Ravi Bishnoi.

Both teams head into the new season looking to rebuild after underwhelming campaigns in 2025, with CSK finishing at the bottom of the table and Rajasthan just one place above them in ninth, making this opener an early opportunity to reset and reassert themselves

When: Monday, March 30, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Where to watch: The RR vs CSK match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Khaleel Ahmed, Zak Foulkes, Anshul Khamboj, Nathan Ellis, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Gurjapneet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.

--IANS

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