IPL 2026: When and where to watch RCB vs GT Qualifier , know all details

Dharamshala, May 25 (IANS) After 70 high-intensity league stage mathes, IPL 2026 now enters its decisive phase as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and 2022 winner Gujarat Titans (GT), two top teams in the standings, will lock in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday in Dharamshala with a direct berth in the final at stake.

As per the IPL format, the top two teams in the standings qualify for Qualifier 1, and the winner of the match will directly enter the final, while the losing team will get another opportunity through Qualifier 2.

RCB and GT finished first and second in the points table, respectively, with 18 points each and separated only by net run rate. They have tied 1-1 head-to-head this season and 4-4 overall.

Table topper RCB's one of the five defeats has come against GT, whose solid bowling unit troubled them. But the reigning champions turned the tables and avenged their loss in the reverse fixture.

Both franchises are in pursuit of their second IPL silverware. While the defending champions RCB aim to secure back-to-back titles, GT are determined to reclaim the championship glory they first achieved during their debut season in 2022.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most-successful teams in IPL history with five titles each to their names. Kolkata Knight Riders follow the two sides with three trophies to their name.

When: Tuesday, May 26, 7:30 IST

Where: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala

Where to watch: The RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 match will be broadcasted on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh lyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

--IANS

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