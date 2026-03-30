IPL 2026: When and Where to watch PBKS vs GT, know all details

Mullanpur, March 30 (IANS) India’s white-ball mainstays Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will headline a high-profile IPL 2026 opener in Chandigarh on Tuesday, leading the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings, respectively, with both captains carrying added motivation to prove their credentials in the shortest format.

For Gill, India’s Test and ODI skipper, the season presents a crucial opportunity to reassert his place in T20 cricket. Despite being named T20I vice-captain at one stage, a dip in form saw him miss out on the T20 World Cup squad, a tournament India eventually went on to win. As a result, the spotlight will firmly be on how he adapts his game to the evolving demands of T20 batting.

While Gill has been among the most consistent performers in the IPL, second only to Virat Kohli in run-scoring since 2023, questions around his scoring tempo remain. Encouragingly for Gujarat, he showed a shift in approach last season, significantly improving his strike rate to over 155, hinting at a more aggressive intent that will be closely monitored this year.

The addition of Matthew Hayden to the coaching setup as the batting coach could further shape that evolution, particularly in power-hitting and boundary conversion at the top of the order.

Gill’s leadership, too, has come into sharper focus since the departure of Hardik Pandya after the 2023 season. Having taken over the reins, he has gradually established himself as the central figure in the Titans’ setup, both tactically and with the bat.

Since their title-winning debut in 2022, the Gujarat Titans have built a reputation for consistency, reaching the playoffs regularly. They enter the new season with a settled core, having retained the bulk of their squad, and will once again rely heavily on their strong top order.

The opening combination of Gill and Sai Sudharsan remains a key pillar. Sudharsan, last season’s leading run-getter with 759 runs, returns after recovering from a rib injury. His recent domestic form, including a century and multiple half-centuries, suggests he could pick up where he left off.

Beyond the top order, Gujarat also have depth in reserve. Young wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra has emerged as a promising option, boasting impressive numbers in domestic T20 cricket with a strike rate above 160. His presence offers flexibility, particularly if the middle order comes under pressure.

With both Gill and Iyer keen to make a statement, the season opener sets up as more than just a curtain-raiser; it is an early test of leadership, adaptability, and intent in a format where both captains still have something to prove.

When: Tuesday, March 31, 7:30 PM IST

Where: New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Where to watch: The PBKS vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper), Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

--IANS

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