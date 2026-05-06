IPL 2026: When and Where to watch LSG vs RCB, know all details

Lucknow, May 6 (IANS) Bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will clash with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are coming to the contest after losing six consecutive matches. In their most recent outing against the Mumbai Indians (MI), LSG lost by six wickets. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, they will aim to put up a strong performance against the visitors. LSG have played nine matches and won only two. They are currently placed at the 10th position in the points table with just four points.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are also coming to the contest after losing the match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by four wickets. However, despite the loss, the team is placed second in the points table with six wins from nine matches. They would look to extend their lead and reach closer to the playoff berth after beating LSG, who are struggling for form.

LSG and RCB previously met each other on April 15, where Rajat Patidar led the side to crush LSG by five wickets at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB hold a clear edge over LSG in the head to head record as the 2025 champions have won five out of seven matches against LSG in IPL history, While Super Giants came victorious on just two occasions

When: Thursday, May 7, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Where to watch: The LSG vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh lyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammad Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

--IANS

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