March 27, 2026 11:47 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: We’re looking forward to the challenge, says coach Flower as RCB gear up for title defence

We’re looking forward to the challenge, says head coach Andy Flower as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for first title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Photo credit: RCB

Bengaluru, March 27 (IANS) Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to play the season opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Ahead of the fixture, head coach Andy Flower said the team is approaching the new campaign with a fresh outlook despite entering the tournament as the defending champions.

“Of course, we are the holders from last year, but this is a brand new year, and we’re all looking forward to the challenge. One of the truths in life is that change is always there. We are a different group now; the players are a year older, and our opponents have evolved in certain ways. Conditions might also be different, so the challenge of this IPL will be completely different to the last one, and we’re excited about that,” Flower said.

Reflecting on the team’s experiences at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Flower noted that the side has taken valuable lessons from previous outings at the venue.

“We lost our first three matches at Chinnaswamy last year, and we learned from those experiences. Conditions might be slightly different this time as well, so we’ll have to assess that. But at your home venue, you should have a better understanding of the nuances of the conditions than your opposition. We’ve been practising here and talking a lot about those aspects, so I’d like to think we’ll be slightly ahead of the opposition on our own surface,” he said.

Flower also spoke about the leadership group within the squad, praising captain Rajat Patidar and his deputy Jitesh Sharma.

“It’s pretty amazing that in Rajat’s first year of captaincy, he led RCB to the trophy. He’s a very likeable man, and he’s well respected in the dressing room. He stays nice and calm, which the bowlers really appreciate. Jitesh is a very good deputy as well. He’s energetic, tactically aware and sees a lot of the game from behind the stumps, so having those two working together around the square is valuable for the team,” he added.

Reflecting on the form of Virat Kohli, Flower expressed confidence in the senior batter’s mindset and preparation heading into the season. “Virat is in a really good space mentally. He’s very comfortable with himself but still incredibly hungry, and watching him strike the ball in training, he looks at the peak of his powers,” Flower said.

Discussing the bowling options within the squad, Flower expressed confidence in the domestic seamers available to the side. “We’re happy with the Indian seamers in the squad. Rasikh is a better bowler than he was last year, and he’s worked very hard on his game. We’re also pleased to have recruited Mangesh, and we’ve been encouraged by Abhinandan’s progress recently. All three have qualities that put them in good shape if they get their opportunities in this tournament,” Flower said.

Flower also provided an update on Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. “Hazlewood arrived yesterday, and he’s looking fit. It’s great to have him back around the dressing room and involved in our meetings again. He won’t be ready for tomorrow because he’s just arrived, but we’ll monitor his fitness closely, and we’re looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL soon,” he said.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

We’re looking forward to the challenge, says head coach Andy Flower as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for first title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Photo credit: RCB

IPL 2026: We’re looking forward to the challenge, says coach Flower as RCB gear up for title defence

Manikanta helps Karnataka become first state to win over 10 gold medals, Chhattisgarh add one silver and two bronze to their tally on Day 3 of the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 in Raipur on Friday. Photo credit: KITG 2026

KITG Day 3: Manikanta helps Karnataka become first state to win over 10 gold medals, Chhattisgarh add one silver and two bronze

Explained: TV Ratings Policy 2026 cuts entry barriers, tightens rules to boost transparency

Explained: TV Ratings Policy 2026 cuts entry barriers, tightens rules to boost transparency

Maheshwari Chauhan three off the pace on the first day of the qualification round of the women’s skeet competition in the year’s first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup in Tangier, Morocco, on Friday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Maheshwari Chauhan three off the pace in Morocco

Gujarat: New ‘Rain Basera’ at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital provides safe lodging for patients' relatives

Gujarat: New ‘Rain Basera’ at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital provides safe lodging for patients' relatives

Karan Johar says 'Dhurandhar 2' reminded him of the 70s solid Hindi cinema in single screens

Karan Johar says 'Dhurandhar 2' reminded him of the 70s solid Hindi cinema in single screens

Bowling remains a concern for Sunrisers Hyderabad despite ultra-aggressive batting unit for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Bowling remains a concern for SRH despite ultra-aggressive batting unit (SWOT)

Pakistan's 'propaganda diplomacy' aimed at preserving its declining strategic importance

Pakistan's 'propaganda diplomacy' aimed at preserving its declining strategic importance

'India getting utmost respect for its independent foreign policy, prioritisation of national interests'

'India getting utmost respect for its independent foreign policy, prioritisation of national interests'

PM Modi rallies states to tackle West Asia crisis with 'Team India' approach

PM Modi rallies states to tackle West Asia crisis with 'Team India' approach