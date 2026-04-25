IPL 2026: 'We are focusing on execution,' says Varun Aaron on SRH bowling plan

Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach Varun Aaron has stressed the importance of execution and collective team effort as his side clashes with the Rajasthan Royals(RR) in their eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

Reflecting on the team’s journey so far, Aaron highlighted how SRH have managed to recover well after early setbacks in the tournament, thanks to different players stepping up at different times.

“The way we bounced back from the first two defeats has been really pleasing. In some matches, the batters delivered, and in others, the bowlers stepped up when the batting didn’t work. That’s the kind of team game we need all the way to the final,” he said to broadcasters before the match.

Aaron pointed out that such a balance across departments is essential in a format like T20, where momentum can shift quickly, and no single unit can guarantee success every game.

Speaking about the approach going forward, the former Indian pacer made it clear that the team’s focus remains on sticking to basics, especially for bowlers who often have limited margin for error in high-scoring games.

“The message is very simple: we are focusing on execution. In T20 cricket, conditions can favour either batters or bowlers. But as a bowler, the only thing you can rely on is yourself and your execution,” Aaron explained.

He added that adapting quickly to match situations and trusting one’s skills is crucial, particularly in pressure moments when games can turn in just a few overs.

Aaron also spoke about the evolving nature of T20 batting and the importance of fearless intent at the top of the order. Comparing aggressive openers like Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, he said both share a similar mindset that is becoming increasingly vital in modern cricket.

“I think the one similarity is that both are very fearless. In today’s game, as it is evolving, you have to be fearless as an opening batter, put pressure on the opposition and win matches,” he noted.

Meanwhile, captain Pat Cummins is back for SRH and leading the side for the first time in the season. Cummins has replaced Dilshan Madushanka, while Praful Hinge is back in place of Harsh Dubey in the SRH playing XI.

--IANS

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