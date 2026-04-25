IPL 2026: Was just saying whatever they get from here on, have to score one more run and become victorious, says Iyer

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said his team’s mindset during the high-scoring IPL clash was simple - to score ‘one more run’ than the Delhi Capitals and get a victory, while praising KL Rahul’s innings and the openers’ blazing start.

Iyer’s words come after PBKS hunted down a record 265 with seven balls to spare. While Prabhsimran Singh top-scored with 76, Iyer himself made 71 not out to ensure PBKS maintained their unbeaten run in the competition. It also meant that Rahul’s majestic 152 not out – the highest score by an Indian batter in the IPL – went in vain.

“In my mind, I was just saying that whatever they get from here on, I think we just have to score one more run and ensure we become victorious. And that was the mindset, nothing more, honestly speaking, because whatever balls the bowlers were bowling at that particular time, I think he was improvising and he (Rahul) was playing beautiful shots.

“So it didn't look like he was trying really hard. I just said to myself that if they can, we can too. We discussed that in the previous games, we chased around 220–225 with two overs left. So the mindset was very much similar. Get as many runs as possible in the powerplay and they just went bonkers from ball one and steadied the ship for us. And the rest of us, we just wanted to capitalise on the start,” Iyer said after the match ended.

Asked about his thoughts on Rahul’s knock, Iyer said, “I'm running out of words, honestly speaking, because first of all, it was scorching hot to come out there and see bowlers getting hit for fours and sixes, you kind of lose your mindset. You don't know what to do in such a situation, but I know how the wicket was.

“We were actually presuming the wicket would turn, but there wasn't much turn to offer. Probably after the powerplay, when Yuzi (Chahal) came in to bowl, the ball was holding a bit, but wasn't creating much of an impact. Kudos to KL (Rahul). The way he played was fabulous and pleasing to the eye,” he said.

Talking about PBKS being listless in bowling and fielding, Iyer said, “Right now, we just want to have as much fun as possible and relax because we had three days of hard work, practicing in the heat and playing in the heat.

“So, relax a bit and then the day after, we'll rejuvenate and probably go back to the drawing board to see how we can come back stronger and plan successfully regarding the opponents we'll be playing in the future.”

Opener Priyansh Arya, who hit 43 off 17 balls and blasted 116 runs in power-play alongside Prabhsimran, said the duo had a clear plan to make as many runs as possible. “We were talking among ourselves that if we try to score 80 in the first six overs, then we can easily make 100 runs if we bat smartly. That was the thing working for us. The pitch was very good. I had belief that we could chase it.

“Earlier I thought the score would be around 240, and we could chase that. But when it became 265, I still felt it wasn’t impossible. If we had a good powerplay, we could chase it comfortably. I was enjoying it a lot (while Prabhsimran was batting.) I was thinking he should just keep hitting so maybe I wouldn’t have to take many chances.

“Ricky Ponting said that if we play our best game, we can chase it comfortably. And we are the best team till now in the Indian Premier League. So if we play our best game, we can chase it. Just keep self-belief,” he concluded.

--IANS

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