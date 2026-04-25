IPL 2026: Various tests underway on injured DC pacer Ngidi, results awaited

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is undergoing medical tests at a city hospital after suffering a nasty head injury during the IPL clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with the result of those reports still awaited.

“Various tests are still being conducted on injured Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi at the Max Super Speciality Hospital in Karol Bagh. Reports of it are still awaited. It is to be noted that he was unconscious when he was taken off the field in the ambulance,” said sources at the venue to IANS on Saturday.

In the IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ngidi fell awkwardly while attempting to take a catch off Priyansh Arya in the third over of Punjab Kings chase. Arya tried to loft Axar Patel over mid-off, but Ngidi backtracked from mid-off, misjudged the trajectory, and fell heavily on his backside.

In the process, Ngidi hit the back of his head onto the ground and grimaced in pain for a long time. Everyone on the field wore tense expressions as medical staff rushed in, with the DC physio and team doctor attending to Ngidi on the ground, as play was halted for 15 minutes.

A stretcher was brought out as the crowd fell silent, sensing the seriousness of the situation. Ngidi’s teammates David Miller and Tristan Stubbs looked visibly shaken, while DC coach Hemang Badani gestured for a neck brace to be applied to him.

To add more to the scary and disturbing scenes, an ambulance was wheeled onto the ground as doctors and physios along with players and coaches surrounded the pacer. Though Ngidi was able to communicate with the medical staff via hand gestures, he wasn’t able to move his neck and head regions.

A neck brace was slid under his head before he was strapped onto the stretcher and then taken off the field in an ambulance. Ngidi was replaced in DC’s playing eleven by leg-spin bowling all-rounder Vipraj Nigam, who came in as a concussion substitute.

--IANS

nr/