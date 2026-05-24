IPL 2026: Tried to execute plans with new and old ball, says KKR pacer Dubey

Kolkata, May 24 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey said his focus during their clash against Delhi Capitals was on sticking to the bowling plans laid out during practice and executing them in the game, whether it was with the new ball or in the death overs.

Dubey was the standout bowler for KKR by picking 2-28 in his four overs, where he took out Abishek Porel and Axar Patel as DC made 203/5 in their 20 overs at the Eden Gardens on Sunday evening.

“Yes, whatever we had planned with the new ball and the old ball, and whatever planning was happening during practice, we were just trying to follow that and execute it.”

“The way practice sessions are happening and the plans the coaches are giving us, most of the work is based around that. If it’s about swinging the new ball, then we practice specifically for swing bowling.

“At the death as well, we make plans keeping in mind the shorter side and the bigger side of the ground, and we plan accordingly and execute those plans during practice,” said Dubey in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Dubey, who has featured regularly of late for KKR this season after being signed as a replacement for injured pacer Akash Deep, further stressed on the importance of mental clarity for bowlers in a high‑scoring tournament.

“The biggest thing is to stay mentally clear as a bowler. After matches, we constantly have conversations with experienced bowlers like Jasprit Bhai (Bumrah) and also with our bowling coaches like Tim Southee and DJ Bravo.

“They keep telling us about different situations, how to bowl, how to read the wicket and how to read the game. We are mostly practicing keeping those things in mind,” he added.

--IANS

nr/