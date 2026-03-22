March 22, 2026 3:02 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'They're dependent heavily on overseas batters,' Balaji flgs concerns over LSG's tactical leadership

IPL 2026: 'They're dependent heavily on overseas batters,' Balaji raises concerns over LSG's tactical leadership

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Former Indian bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji flags concerns over Lucknow Super Giants being heavily reliant on their overseas batters in top-order, suggesting that Indian talents -- Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and skipper Rishabh Pant -- can do the heavy lifting for the side in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, commencing on March 28.

Following a disappointing seventh-place finish in the 2025 season, the Pant-led side will be hopeful to claim their maiden title. Lucknow, meanwhile, didn’t make any radical changes to its squad during the mini-auction. Apart from investing in young talents like Arjun Tendulkar. In the overseas category, the team bid on Josh Inglis and Matthew Breetzke.

"The top order, especially with Marsh, Aiden Markram, and of course Pooran, is stacked. They have given solid starts and out-batted the opposition on multiple occasions last season. The concerns were the bowling, the captaincy, and the tactical side of the leadership group. They definitely depend heavily on their overseas trio of batters," Balaji told Jio Hotstar.

"You have the likes of Badoni, Abdul Samad, and Shahbaz Ahmed, all of whom can chip in. But the top order and Rishabh Pant will have to do the heavy lifting. On the overseas combination, normally I would pick three batters, so the first-choice players, Marsh, Markram, and Pooran, walk in," he added.

According to the former CSK star, if Hasaranga is available, it will be the team's first choice for an overseas bowler, while Anrich Nortje could be in playing XI in place of the Sri Lanka bowler for the time being.

"Then, you need to strengthen the bowling attack with one overseas fast bowler, as we are still unsure whether Hasaranga will be fully fit or not. If not, Anrich Nortje would be my choice as the fourth overseas player,” he said.

According to the 20-match schedule released by the BCCI, LSG will begin their campaign in IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals at their home ground, Ekana Stadium on April 1.

--IANS

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