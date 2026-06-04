Triptii Dimri recalls childhood: ‘Bahut maar khayi hai’

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, whose latest release is the chaotic comedy drama “Maa Behen”, took a trip down memory lane and shared amusing anecdotes from her childhood, saying that she got her fair share of beatings while growing up.

Triptii recalled her younger days with humour, and said that getting punished by parents was a common experience.

Asked if she’s had her share of scoldings and ‘maar’ from parents, Triptii told IANS: “I think everyone has gotten a beating from their parents at some point. I was beaten quite a lot growing up.”

She added with a laugh: “The day I didn't, I used to get beaten up… I used to go home and someone would say, ‘what happened? you seem very happy today’.”

‘Maa Behen’ by Suresh Triveni is streaming on Netflix. It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharna Durgaa, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. They are joined by Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

At the heart of “Maa Behen” is Rekha, a mother who’s already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth.

She will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit starring Prabhas. The film is scheduled to release next year in March.

The shoot for "Spirit" commenced in November 2025. The Mahurat ceremony of the action entertainer was graced by many bigwigs from the entertainment industry. Mega star Chiranjeevi also attended the event as a special guest.

Along with Prabhas and Triptii, the drama will also see Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana as the supporting cast, along with others.

While "Spirit" marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's primary professional association with Prabhas, the director has already worked with Triptii in the 2023 release "Animal", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

--IANS

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