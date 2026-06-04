Malaika Arora embraces ‘soft life’ vibes as she shares glimpses of a peaceful day off

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Malaika Arora has shared glimpses from her relaxing day off.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the fitness enthusiast gave a sneak peek into her serene and laid-back “soft life” moments. The actress showcased her peaceful downtime, reflecting calm, elegance, and effortless style in her latest set of pictures. For the caption, Malaika simply wrote, “Life maxxxxxingggggg#SoftLifeStyle #PeacefulMoments #ElegantLiving #DayOffDiaries #mood.” (sic)

The pictures feature Malaika striking candid poses for the camera. She also posted other solo images from her vacation.

Last week, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl shared images from her Maldives vacation. She offered a glimpse into her serene getaway.

Malaika described slow mornings in the villas, wellness rituals, soulful dining, and even creating her own perfume. She added that everything felt deeply personal, calming, and thoughtfully curated, making it the kind of place that allows one to truly switch off and recharge.

In April, Malaika Arora Khan opened up about embracing her age, saying she wears it like a badge, as it is just a number. The actress spoke candidly about aging during an appearance on Famously Fit with Sophie, hosted by Sophie Choudry on Amazon MX. In the episode, Malaika discussed her balanced approach to fitness, emphasizing consistency, self-awareness, and the importance of listening to her body and taking breaks when needed.

She stated, “Just wear it as a badge, age gracefully, and don’t get caught up in it. It’s just a number. No matter what age you are, whether 20 or 60, you are amazing.”

Work-wise, the 52-year-old actress has appeared in films such as “Kaante” and “EMI.” She has also featured in several popular music videos, including “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” “Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha," “Maahi Ve,” “Kaal Dhamaal,” and “Munni Badnaam Hui.”

Malaika Arora was last seen performing item number ‘Poison Baby’ in the 2025 film “Thamma.”

--IANS

ps/