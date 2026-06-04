June 04, 2026 11:24 AM हिंदी

Malaika Arora embraces ‘soft life’ vibes as she shares glimpses of a peaceful day off

Malaika Arora embraces ‘soft life’ vibes as she shares glimpses of a peaceful day off

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Malaika Arora has shared glimpses from her relaxing day off.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the fitness enthusiast gave a sneak peek into her serene and laid-back “soft life” moments. The actress showcased her peaceful downtime, reflecting calm, elegance, and effortless style in her latest set of pictures. For the caption, Malaika simply wrote, “Life maxxxxxingggggg#SoftLifeStyle #PeacefulMoments #ElegantLiving #DayOffDiaries #mood.” (sic)

The pictures feature Malaika striking candid poses for the camera. She also posted other solo images from her vacation.

Last week, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl shared images from her Maldives vacation. She offered a glimpse into her serene getaway.

Malaika described slow mornings in the villas, wellness rituals, soulful dining, and even creating her own perfume. She added that everything felt deeply personal, calming, and thoughtfully curated, making it the kind of place that allows one to truly switch off and recharge.

In April, Malaika Arora Khan opened up about embracing her age, saying she wears it like a badge, as it is just a number. The actress spoke candidly about aging during an appearance on Famously Fit with Sophie, hosted by Sophie Choudry on Amazon MX. In the episode, Malaika discussed her balanced approach to fitness, emphasizing consistency, self-awareness, and the importance of listening to her body and taking breaks when needed.

She stated, “Just wear it as a badge, age gracefully, and don’t get caught up in it. It’s just a number. No matter what age you are, whether 20 or 60, you are amazing.”

Work-wise, the 52-year-old actress has appeared in films such as “Kaante” and “EMI.” She has also featured in several popular music videos, including “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” “Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha," “Maahi Ve,” “Kaal Dhamaal,” and “Munni Badnaam Hui.”

Malaika Arora was last seen performing item number ‘Poison Baby’ in the 2025 film “Thamma.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar meets Venezuela's Acting Prez Rodriguez, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Venezuela's Acting Prez Rodriguez, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

Triptii Dimri recalls childhood: ‘Bahut maar khayi hai’

Triptii Dimri recalls childhood: ‘Bahut maar khayi hai’

Malaika Arora embraces ‘soft life’ vibes as she shares glimpses of a peaceful day off

Malaika Arora embraces ‘soft life’ vibes as she shares glimpses of a peaceful day off

Janhvi Kapoor: I’m quite a nostalgic

Janhvi Kapoor: I’m quite a nostalgic

Over 700 employees left jobless as ThynkTech India CEO arrested

Over 700 employees left jobless as ThynkTech India CEO arrested

Nick Jonas on returning for ‘Camp Rock 3’: Bizarre to be back after all these years

Nick Jonas on returning for ‘Camp Rock 3’: Bizarre to be back after all these years

Aruna Irani recalls first-ever audition in front of Dilip Kumar: Was busy sipping cold drink & munching on chips

Aruna Irani recalls first-ever audition in front of Dilip Kumar: Was busy sipping cold drink & munching on chips

'I’m the last one that wants to retire,' says Berrettini after injury halts Roland Garros run

'I’m the last one that wants to retire,' says Berrettini after injury halts Roland Garros run

Rajesh Exports shares plunge 5 pc, hit lower circuit after SEBI action

Rajesh Exports shares plunge 5 pc, hit lower circuit after SEBI action

Chunky Panday shares fun moments with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur on sets of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Chunky Panday shares fun moments with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur on sets of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’