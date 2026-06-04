Janhvi Kapoor: I’m quite a nostalgic

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, whose latest Telugu release is Peddi with Ram Charan, has revealed what she loves the most about the 1980s era and revealed that she absolutely loves the films from a bygone era.

Calling herself “quite nostalgic,” Janhvi, who is the daughter of late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, said she is inclined towards the grand, larger-than-life storytelling and romance that defined many classic movies.

Since her film “Peddi” is based in the 1980’s, what does she like about that era?

Janhvi told IANS: “I think it's the films. I'm quite a nostalgic. I love the films from that era. I think they were so maximalist and romantic. And yeah, I'm a sucker for those films.”

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi, also features names such as Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. It features Ram Charan as a "crossover athlete" excelling in cricket, wrestling, and sprinting. The actress plays his love interest Achiyamma in the Telugu film.

On the day of the release of “Peddi,” the actress offered her prayers at the revered Srivari Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She was spotted walking barefoot from her car to the temple dressed in a shimmering aubergine hued silk saree with floral motifs.

As Janhvi exited the temple, she bowed before the shrine, and touched her forehead to the ground as a mark of respect.

Talking about Hindi cinema, Janhvi was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi.

Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak. She was then seen in films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mili, Roohi, Ulajh, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Good Luck Jerry and Devara: Part 1.

She has since earned praise for her role as a woman of a lower caste navigating social discrimination in Homebound, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan.

--IANS

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