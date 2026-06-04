EAM Jaishankar meets Venezuela's Acting Prez Rodriguez, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday called on Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez in New Delhi, appreciating her sustained commitment to strengthening the partnership between India and Venezuela.

The EAM expressed hope that Rodriguez's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would further enhance the bilateral cooperation.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar took to X and said, "Pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today. Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship. Her meeting with PM Narendra Modi will further strengthen our cooperation."

Later in the day, Rodriguez will hold a meeting with PM Modi, with discussions involving the full spectrum of India–Venezuela relations and exploring avenues for further cooperation in areas of energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, health care, transportation, and renewable energy.

Rodriguez arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a five-day visit to India aimed at further deepening ties between the two nations.

"A warm welcome to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela on her arrival in New Delhi. During her visit, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit will further deepen India–Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

According to the MEA, the Venezuelan delegation accompanying Rodrigues will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals, and auto sectors to gain insights into India's technological and industrial capabilities and to explore opportunities for collaboration.

"India has been an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian PSUs have made significant investments in Venezuela in the energy sector, and they are keen to explore opportunities for further enhancing their presence," the MEA stated

India and Venezuela enjoy warm and friendly relations, underpinned by cooperation in the energy sector, trade, and shared commitment to the Global South. The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and deepen engagement between the two countries across diverse sectors, the MEA mentioned.

Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela's interim president on January 5 after the US attacked the South American nation and "captured" President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

--IANS

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